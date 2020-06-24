Mount Airy Police Reports

June 24, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Pilot Mountain man’s alleged refusal to exit a vehicle for a probable-cause search Sunday led to him being jailed on resisting an officer, drug and traffic charges, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Gerardo Ruiz Diaz, 24, of 244 Alleghany Lane, was encountered by officers during a traffic stop at 240 Starlite Road, where the man refused to get out of the 2013 Ford Fiesta he was in, arrest records state. A subsequent search of the car and Diaz’s person turned up marijuana, a glass smoking device with burned residue and other unidentified paraphernalia.

He is charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer; simple possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving while license revoked with an open container of alcohol. Diaz was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 17 appearance in District Court.

• Ricky Dale Pruitt, 53, of 195 Highland Drive, was charged with driving while impaired Sunday stemming from a traffic crash, but one that did not involve him. Pruitt’s friend, David Horton, had wrecked a moped while Pruitt was operating his moped behind Horton’s and Pruitt was encountered by police on Welch Road during their investigation of the incident.

Officer T.G. Riddle formed the opinion that Pruitt, though not involved in the accident, was impaired and subsequent testing revealed his blood-alcohol level to be 0.23 percent — nearly three times the legal limit for operating a motor vehicle. Pruitt is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on July 6.

• A false-pretense crime occurred on June 8 at Tractor Supply on Rockford Street, where an unidentified white female attempted to return stolen merchandise for cash without a receipt, identified as a steel all-terrain vehicle (ATV) cable winch valued at $100.

An investigation revealed that the store was missing the same-model item. Police were still working the case at last report.

• Ronald Charles Cathey, 37, of 572 Old Buck Shoals Road, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a stolen motor vehicle on June 7. Cathey was encountered by police during a domestic call at a location on Merita Street near U.S. 52 and found to be the subject of an outstanding warrant for that violation.

It had been issued through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office on June 1 with Michael Blizard of West Main Street in Pilot Mountain listed as the complainant. Cathey was jailed under a $1,000 secured bond, with the case set for the Sept. 3 District Court session.

Cathey served in prison from May 2013 to August 2014 on several convictions including felony larceny, five counts of felony breaking and entering of vehicles, and felony larceny of a vehicle.

Six months after getting out, he returned to prison for seven more months after being convicted of a post-release violation.

In 2006 he spent four months in prison for convictions of felony larceny of a vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods, and nine misdemeanors.

• A larceny occurred at Walmart on June 5, in which a customer was victimized rather than the store. Wanda Bowman Holt, a Westfield Road resident, had bought a digital blood pressure cuff valued at $59, which was stolen afterward by an unknown suspect from a cash register area.

• An unknown person discharged a firearm in the city limits on June 5, in the Parker Road area near Ceasar Lane in the northern part of town. The incident was reported by Orion James Martin of Horseshoe Road in Westfield.

• Jason Charles Bell, 45, of 1341 Carolina Court, was jailed under a $7,500 secured bond on June 4 for theft and weapons charges surfacing at Walmart. Bell allegedly stole two Xbox video games, a “Dirty Harry” DVD, Moët and Chandon wine, shaving cream, a sensor, boot laces, soap and food items with a total value of $152, which were all recovered. He also was found in possession of a handgun and a knife, according to police records.

Bell is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on July 6.

• Property valued at $2,600 was discovered stolen on June 3 from the residence of Alexis Diane Bowman in the 2300 block of Wards Gap Road, where a DeWalt pressure washer, a generator and a blue and white Yamaha 50cc dirt bike were taken from the yard.

• A pair of Pugs sunglasses, black in color and valued at $20, was stolen from the Sheetz convenience store by an unknown suspect on June 3.