Allied health courses begin in July

June 23, 2020 Mount Airy News News 0

Surry Community College Nurse Aide student Catherine Beal of Mount Airy practices techniques on classmate Robella Lambert of Mount Airy.

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering several Allied Health courses in July for those interested in entering the medical field.

Central Sterile Processing is a new course designed to introduce the primary responsibilities of a central sterile technician that leads to certification through the International Association of Healthcare Central Service Material Management. The course includes practical applications of learned concepts and procedures. Topics include preparation, storage, distribution of instruments, supplies and equipment, quality assurance and inventory management. Upon completion, students should be able to apply the principles of sterilization and disinfection in the workplace, as well as the principles of distribution of instruments, supplies, and equipment.

The class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 7 through Nov. 19, from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville. Seven Saturdays (7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) will be required in order to gain hands-on experience. Tuition is $257 along with an exam fee of around $120. Textbooks and immunizations are required.

Medication Aide is a course is designed to meet the training requirements for becoming qualified as a Medication Aide. The course will cover the six rights of medication administration via the oral, topical, and installation routes, medical asepsis, hand hygiene, terminology, and legal implications. Upon completion, students should be able to take the competency exam and demonstrate skills necessary to qualify for listing on the North Carolina Medication Aide Registry.

The class will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon, July 14 through July 30, at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. The complete schedule is available on surry.edu. Tuition is $71. Prerequisites include Nurse Aide I and a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma.

Nurse Aide I Refresher is designed to provide individuals with a review of the knowledge and skills that must be demonstrated on the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program examination, which is necessary for being listed on the North Carolina Nurse Aide I Registry. Individuals who are eligible to take this course are either listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry, but have let their certification lapse no more than 48 months or individuals who wish to obtain a Nurse Aide listing in North Carolina, but have let their listing expire on another state’s registry. Call for specifics. This Nurse Aide I Refresher program is approved by the Division of Health Service Regulations. The class will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays, July 6 through July 29 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson. Tuition is $127. No textbook required.

Nurse Aide I classes will prepare students to provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for the elderly and other adults. Students may seek employment in a variety of healthcare settings. Upon successful completion of the CNA I course and the certification exam, the student will be listed on the North Carolina Division of Health Service Regulation Nurse Aide I Registry. This is a 192-hour course. Cost for the certification exam is $120. Immunizations required.

Interested individuals can choose to enroll in one of four class sessions. In Dobson, the class will be held each Monday and Wednesday, July 20 through Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (except July 20 when class will dismiss at noon) at Surry Community College. An additional class will meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 21 through Dec. 10, from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. on the Dobson campus.

The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville, will hold the class on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 9:45 p.m. The Pilot Center, 612 E. Main St., Pilot Mountain will offer the class on Tuesdays, July 14 through Oct. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with four Friday or Saturday clinicals from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Payment of $257 is required and covers the cost of tuition, a urine drug screening, a criminal background check and malpractice insurance. Fees are subject to change. Non-North Carolina residents looking to enroll are required to pay an additional $12.50 for the purpose of an out-of-state background check.

Registration is open for all students. New students will need to call 336-386-3423 to make an appointment to register. Current or returning students may register online at www.surry.edu.

Surry has several medical courses enrolling throughout the year. Visit www.surry.edu for a complete list of offerings and requirements for enrollment. Call Margie Collins at 336-386-3423 for more information or registration. Follow Surry’s Allied Health programs on Facebook @SurryAlliedHealth. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule may change or go online.