Red Cross doing COVID antibody tests

June 23, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

The headquarters of the Surry County chapter of the American Red Cross on Westlake Drive in Mount Airy, pictured in a file photo, will host a blood drive next Tuesday. It will include COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors.

Tom Joyce | The News

The process of giving blood now includes something extra: the testing of all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies by the American Red Cross.

This is providing donors insight as to whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to an announcement from Lynn Wilkes of the Greater Carolinas Blood Services Region of the Red Cross, which covers Surry County.

The new COVID-19 procedure began last week and is to be in place for a limited time by the nation’s primary blood-collection agency.

Antibody testing will indicate if a donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms.

Donations are being tested using samples pulled at the time of a donor visit and sent to a testing laboratory, where they also will undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test outcome does not confirm infection or immunity.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within seven to 10 days via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The testing has been authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.

On Monday Wilkes provided explanatory information from the Red Cross as to why the testing was being done. It contained this statement:

”As a humanitarian organization, we are committed to helping others in meaningful ways during this pandemic,” it says.

Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services, also addressed that point:

“As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors,” Goodhue said in a statement.

“If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help save lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19.”

That will be the case with blood donation opportunities scheduled across Surry County for the remainder of this month, at these locations and times released by Wilkes:

• Friday, noon to 4:30 p.m., Lowe’s Home Improvement of Mount Airy, 692 S. Andy Griffith Parkway, Suite 100;

• Friday, 3 to 7:30 p.m., Brown Mountain Baptist Church, 2269 NC 66-North, Westfield;

• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Level Cross United Methodist Church, 4080 Siloam Road, Dobson;

• Sunday, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21, State Road;

• Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lifepoint Church, 1785 N. Bridge St., Elkin;

• Next Tuesday, 2 to 6:30 p.m., Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy.

Ongoing need

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a concern, it is accompanied by an ongoing urgent need for donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments that require blood products.

In recent weeks, hospital demand for those products has grown by 30% after sharply declining in early April amid the rapidly changing and complex public health crisis. At the same time, collection events continue to be canceled as many businesses and community organizations remain closed.

More blood donors also are sought to help prevent a summer shortage.

Local residents are urged to answer the call to help. Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

All those who give this month will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email, according to Red Cross officials.

They point out that there is no known end date in the fight against the coronavirus, and the help of donors and blood drive hosts is needed to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.

Each Red Cross drive and donation center observes the highest standards of safety and infection control along with additional precautions including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff to help protect all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before coming to a drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while there in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staffs and donors, individuals who do not feel well or believe they might be ill with the coronavirus should postpone their donations, officials advise.

During the crisis, the Red Cross also has collected and distributed thousands of convalescent plasma products, a potentially lifesaving treatment for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

