Parking issue stalls SAC plans

The Surry Arts Council must go back to the drawing board with its plans for a new building, due to parking concerns among the majority of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.
It voted 3-2 last week in opposition to a proposal that would eliminate 11 existing spaces at the Mount Airy Public Library as part of the project.
“I don’t think we have enough parking already,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley said of the capacity serving an area that includes the library, the Andy Griffith Playhouse and Andy Griffith Museum, the Mount Airy Police Department and Blackmon Amphitheatre.
“You need more parking,” Yokeley told Tanya Jones, executive director of the Surry Arts Council, who appeared before the city council Thursday night regarding its construction plans for an arts center.
The multi-purpose facility is eyed for municipal-owned property overlooking Blackmon Amphitheatre, situated between the Mount Airy Public Library parking lot and Hutchens Cleaners and Laundry.
Under a concept first made public in January 2019, the three-story building would include a museum dedicated to the Original Siamese Twins who resided near the city in the 1800s and a statue of the pair on the grounds. It also is to provide more classroom and other space for the Surry Arts Council.
Jones was addressing the commissioners to get their approval of the plans in conjunction with a certificate of appropriateness needed for the project, which also will require rezoning at some point from the property’s present residential classification.
City Planning Director Andy Goodall explained that with the loss of parking spaces a potential sticking point, he wanted to get a consensus on the plans at this stage before the project went any further.
Jones says the facility with a multimillion-dollar price tag is already well along from a funding standpoint. “We have raised over $2 million.”
Board members debate
However, Goodall was correct in implying that the loss of parking spaces could be a problem for some city officials. The spaces in question are located southwest of the library structure along Rockford Street across from the playhouse.
Jones explained that the entrance for the new facility is planned for Rockford, since the presence of “solid rock” is a factor for an alternate entry point from Spring Street running perpendicular to Rockford.
The commissioners fell into two camps: one that was OK with the spaces being lost and another quite opposed to that.
Commissioner Jon Cawley made a motion for the city board to adopt the arts council’s proposal early on during the meeting discussion, “partly in the interest of time,” he said. “They have to have this in order to move forward,” he added.
“I think we should proceed,” Commissioner Tom Koch concurred.
But Yokeley was joined by fellow council members Ron Niland and Marie Wood in opposing the plan in its present form.
Yokeley said he was “very much” in favor of the Surry Arts Council and its programs, but concerned about the parking situation.
Jones earlier had described during her presentation how the parking situation around the library is a mixed bag, which includes its lot sometimes being used for police personnel to park their private vehicles.
The playhouse parking lot also is available, and Jones pointed out that the plan calls for new handicapped spots at the upper end of Blackmon Amphitheatre which are now lacking.
She said the need historically has been met with “shared parking,” which occasionally includes visitors parking in the central business district and walking to the playhouse area and vice versa.
Yet this can pose difficulties, the arts group official acknowledged. “I’ve been there for 30 years and parking is always a challenge.”
The Surry Arts Council is not required to provide a lot specifically for its new building, according to the planning director. Goodall said that this is because the site is in the city Municipal Service District that waives such a requirement due to downtown entities lacking the space to provide individual lots.
Instead, retailers and others must rely on a combination of on-street spaces and public lots, with Goodall reminding that this was a consideration with plans that earlier arose for an events center on former Spencer’s industrial property.
New concept sought
Commissioner Yokeley and the others voting against the plan continually focused on the lost spaces, with Yokeley saying the idea of people having to cross back and forth on Rockford Street to visit facilities is a concern for him.
“It scares me to death to walk across the street, especially at night.”
Niland also was troubled by “the extra parking that we’re going to lose.” He offered a possible solution to provide more spots which would involve the closure of Rockford Street at a point between the library and police station, which he has explored in the past.
“And it would slow traffic down,” Niland said of that surrounding the city post office.
The at-large commissioner agreed to support a site plan for the new arts center that included the Rockford closure.
“I’m trying to help you get there,” Niland told Jones.
Commissioner Wood was concerned about not only the parking loss, but the presence of so many facilities on a relatively small patch of ground, including the new arts building.
“Andy, do we have space to do all that in this small area?” she asked the planning director at one point.
Goodall replied that the concept might require visitors to walk a little farther.
“I would like to see a better parking plan,” Yokeley said.
Jones: What now?
The Surry Arts Council official seemed to be at a loss as to where to turn now in terms of an alternative plan, while mentioning that the commissioners had green-lighted the project in January 2019.
Yokeley responded strongly to that.
“This was approved without the knowledge that the eleven parking spaces would be eliminated,” he said.
Jones said the design presented was prepared by a local engineering firm at a cost of around $35,000 and it had attempted to lay out the new facility in the least-intrusive way.
“This is the most efficient plan,” she said.
With that firm having supposedly given its best shot to the parking plan, Jones wondered who could be turned to for technical assistance on the matter at this point.
“We’re not the entity that plans city parking,” she advised Mount Airy officials.
Jones asked that municipal staff members assist with this process, which discussion indicated would occur.
“It’s not Tanya’s job to go out and find parking spaces for the city,” Koch said.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.