Mount Airy Police Reports

June 23, 2020 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A stolen debit card was used by an unknown suspect to make illegal purchases at two Mount Airy stores in recent days, according to city police reports.

In both cases involving financial card fraud, reported on June 15, the victim is listed as Leslie Nicole Bennett, who resides on Aberdeen Lane. The card was used to buy items at Dollar General on South Main Street and the Shoe Department store at Mayberry Mall. No total loss figure was given.

• Property damage was discovered last Tuesday at a business on West Lebanon Street, Terminix Triad, where mail was set on fire and placed on a window sill of the building.

• A welfare check by officers at an unidentified Rockford Street/Edgewood Drive business location has led to a Mount Airy man being jailed under a $75,000 secured bond for allegedly trafficking in heroin.

In addition to that felony charge, Marcus Clark Lawson, 28, of 141 Nike Lane, is accused of possession of drug paraphernalia stemming from the incident on June 13. Lawson is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 23.

He also faces a charge that day of felony maintaining a drug dwelling or vehicle.

In October he was convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance in Virginia. He was given two years and eight months of probation.

In December 2018 in Dobson he was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, communicating threats and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to time served, probation and a suspended sentence.

• Two men are facing felony possession of stolen property charges, with one also accused of major drug-possession violations, as the result of an investigation of a larceny on June 10 at a Salem Drive residence. It involved property identified as an Apple iPad tablet computer and iPad case, a Brother portable printer battery and Oakley prescription glasses, with no monetary value given for the items. Virginia Eagle Distributing Co. of Pulaski, Virginia, is listed as the victim of the crime.

Zaqwan Washain Dobson, 25, of 134 Carolina Road, and Morgan Legrant Carter, 23, of 217 Burgundy Road, are each charged with possessing the property, with Dobson allegedly found in possession of heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana while being arrested, police records state. He is accused of two felonies, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and two misdemeanors, possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dobson was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond and Carter, $15,000 secured, with both men scheduled to be in District Court on July 27.

• Property was discovered stolen from a vehicle at Firehouse Ministries on Fowler Road on June 1, with the 1985 Chevrolet van entered through an unlocked door. Included were a console, a box containing miscellaneous items, an oil container and an oil funnel. The items were listed as recovered, with no explanation given. The perpetrator also damaged the rear-view mirror of the vehicle owned by Patrick Wayne Robinson of Cornelius Avenue.

• An attempt was made to steal a golf cart from a local business on May 28. This occurred after a Master Lock padlock was cut at Golf Cart Outlet on North Andy Griffith Parkway, with that damage put at $10.

• Brandon Shane Whitt, 22, of 105 Galyean Road, was charged with larceny on May 27 at Walmart, where he allegedly had concealed a radio/scanner and tools valued at $127 in his clothing.

The merchandise was recovered, with the case set for the July 20 session of Surry District Court.