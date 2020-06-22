SCC offering online tech classes this summer

Several computer and technology classes will be offered online this summer through Surry Community College. For more information or to register, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu. Individuals may also register online at surry.edu/comptech.

Several computer and technology classes will be offered online through Surry Community College this summer with scheduled live lectures that are recorded for students to view later. Students can attend the lectures or choose to watch them at a later time when their schedule allows.

Microsoft Office will be held online June 22 through Aug. 14. This course is designed to give students a professional knowledge of the intermediate principles of Microsoft Office productivity software. Upon conclusion, students will be able to demonstrate proficiency in spreadsheets, word processing documents and electronic slideshow presentations. The cost is $127.

Intro to Augmented Reality will be offered online June 29 through July 12. This course explores various Augmented Reality (AR) topics. Students will learn the basic concepts of AR, explore mobile apps for experiencing AR, and explore mobile apps for creating their own AR experiences. Students will need an iPhone or iPad for this course. iOS/iPadOS 13.2 or higher is required. By the end of the course, students will be able to demonstrate how to create a basic AR experience using mobile application. The cost is $71.

Introduction to Camtasia will be offered online June 29 through July 12. This course provides teachers with an introduction to TechSmith Camtasia. Students will learn the basics of this e-learning development application including screen recording, text, annotation, animation, and video editing features, as well as sharing content. By the end of this course, students will have an understanding of how to create engaging video-based presentations for the classroom using Camtasia. Camtasia lends itself to effective classroom lecture in a traditional setting or online classes. Cost will be $71.

The Virtual Classroom is a new class that will be held online June 29 through July 19. This course will provide educators with an introduction to a wide variety of online tools to use in the virtual classroom setting. These tools will assist educators with creating an engaging online classroom that promotes building relationships in whole group and small group virtual settings. Tools include Google Meet, Google Classroom, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Hello Smart as well as other online tools for the Virtual Classroom. Cost will be $71.

Google IT Support Professional Certificate will be offered online with the start date of Monday, June 29. This is a five-course certificate developed by Google, which includes innovative curriculum designed to prepare students for an entry-level role in Information Technology (IT) support. A job in IT can be in-person or remote, as a help desk employee in a small business or at a global company like Google. The program is part of Grow with Google, a Google initiative to help create economic opportunities for all Americans. The classes are taught using a mix of video lectures, quizzes, and hands-on labs and widgets. The program will introduce students to troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, system administration and security. Participants will hear from Gogglers with unique backgrounds whose own foundation in IT support served as a jumping off point for their careers. Projected course completion is two months. The cost is $183. Financial assistance may be available.

