Fawcett: More effort needed on masks

On May 7 Mount Airy resident Richard Fawcett donated 10,000 face masks — at a personal cost of $25,000 — so Mount Airy officials could provide every city resident with a free mask.
Now, he wants city commissioners to fulfill what he believes are two obligations they have: To engage the public with a face-mask education program to explain how wearing masks in public is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19; and for city commissioners to lead by example, wearing masks whenever they go out in public.
He also wants to see the city consider a mandatory mask-wearing ordinance, similar to one recently adopted in Durham, but he can’t get anyone with the city to discuss the issue with him.
Fawcett said last week he’s tried multiple times to get on the city agenda in order to discuss the issues, but to no avail. At one point he even thought he’d “jumped through all the hoops and had a commissioner who was going to put it on the agenda,” for the June 4 meeting.
According to city policy, anyone or group in the public wishing to place something on the agenda for a board of commissioners meeting must have a member of the board do that, within a specified time frame before the meeting.
Fawcett said he missed the deadline for the May 21 meeting, but he had fulfilled all the requirements for the June 4 agenda — yet he nor the mask policy was scheduled to be discussed at that meeting.
The retired attorney said he doesn’t understand why the city commissioners aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously. Since May 7, when the commissioners officially accepted his donation, cases in Surry County have skyrocketed, from 26 to 378 as of Saturday. Statewide, cases now stand at 51,389.
Public Education
At that May 7 meeting, city commissioners agreed to spend roughly $4,000 on a public education program, hoping to encourage city residents and tourists of the need to wear face masks.
Since that time, Fawcett alleges the city has partially welshed on the deal, spending far less than that. He said in a letter to the editor published in the June 14 edition of The Mount Airy News the city has created one education poster distributed to “a few downtown merchants,” and has spent roughly $500 on radio spots played on two local radio stations.
City Manager Barbara Jones said the board has spent $1,687 so far, printing 100 copies of the poster to be displayed in local businesses, along with the radio ads. She said the city also has continued providing information and educational sources on Mount Airy social media outlets. Jones said the city administration was waiting to learn this week if Gov. Roy Cooper will move the state to Phase 3 of its reopening plan, or maintain the more restrictive Phase 2 for an extended period before determining the next steps in the city public education plan.
Fawcett said that’s too little, too late.
Mask Ordinance
Fawcett said he’s talked to the city attorneys representing Durham, even getting a copy of their ordinance and supplying that to Mount Airy City Attorney Hugh Campbell and each of the city commissioners, but has heard nothing from them.
He understands a mask-wearing ordinance might be controversial — some individuals around the state have taken great pride in refusing to follow any public health guidelines, and now there’s a movement by some to go on social media and burn face masks as a sign of defiance — but Fawcett believes it comes down to simply being safe and considerate of others.
He also thinks the city commissioners have refused to take the issue seriously, and that’s led to where he believes the ordinance is necessary.
“If the city had made the effort I was expecting, an ordinance possibly, probably, would not have been necessary,” he said, expressing frustration that not only have downtown businesses largely not required customers to wear masks, but even some city commissioners have been seen in public, talking with others and shaking hands without wearing a mask.
“There’s no way to know that, but that train has kind of left the station as far as any momentum that could have been taken advantage of with the donation of the masks. Any effort that was made appears to be half-hearted, any momentum that could have been developed has petered out. This is a pitiful effort on the part of the city to follow through on the donation of over 10,000 masks.”
For his part, Mayor David Rowe seemed to be frustrated that Fawcett was still trying to influence the city commissioners regarding its COVID-19 efforts.
“I was concerned about this when we took the $25,000” he said of Fawcett’s donation. “I was concerned there would be strings attached. We agreed to accept the money, with no strings attached, other than we’d do our best to get them handed out, which we did. As far as I understand, there would be no further requirements for the $25,000…it’s not a good practice to accept a donation with lots of strings attached.”
While Rowe didn’t seem to appreciate Fawcett’s continued correspondence with the commissioners, he did agree with the city resident on one issue.
“I wish people would pay attention,” he said of the dangers of ignoring basic safety precautions. “I have in my travels downtown seen that there aren’t many people…wearing masks…there’s not much social distancing going on.”
Still, he wasn’t keen on pursuing Fawcett’s idea of a local mask-wearing ordinance.
“I’m not sure we can legally do that. We would hope that everybody would use their heads and wear a mask without anyone in authority saying ‘You will put one on.”
For Fawcett, whether it be by legal ordinance or by public education program, he simply wants to see people following basic safety guidelines.
“That has always been the ultimate goal, to get people to wear face masks while they were in public. The initial hope was that the city would be on board, enthusiastically support that, and that the public would respond to leadership, expressed publicly by the board members, the mayor, city employees, the police department, all the way down the line, showing that those important people had bought into the plan, the program, that would result in there being widespread wearing of masks, which would protect the public, which would allow a safer re-opining of businesses…which would lead to a safer, more robust return and help local businesses. It’s just a win-win situation all the way down the line.
“But that, unfortunately, has never materialized.”