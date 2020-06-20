Billie Nell Hiatt

Mrs. Billie Nell Westmoreland Hiatt, 87, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mrs. Hiatt was born May 26, 1933, in Surry County, the oldest of three children born to the late Carl and Mary Louise Chappell Westmoreland. Billie Nell worked in banking for 67 years, beginning her longtime career at Workmen’s Federal Savings and Loan and later at Surrey Bank and Trust until March 2020. She was a charter member of the Granite City Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association. Mrs. Hiatt was a devoted Christian, loved music, and served as the pianist and organist at Mount Bethel Moravian Church for 75 years. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Zane Poindexter of Mount Airy; three sons and daughters-in-law, Marty and Cindy Hiatt, Steve and Rhonda Hiatt, and Kelly and Melissa Hiatt, all of Mount Airy; her grandchildren, Jennifer and Ted Creed of Lowgap, Kelsey and Bradford Perley of Brevard, Ross and Kayla Hiatt of Ararat, Virginia, and Holden Poindexter and Avery Poindexter, both of Mount Airy; her great-grandchildren, Cooper Creed, Tucker Creed, Kara Hiatt, Baker Creed, and Baby Perley (due November); two sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Connor Ayers of Cana, Virginia, and Sharon and Tommy Sparger of Mount Airy; several nieces and nephews; and her banking family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hiatt was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Martin “Bob” Hiatt Sr. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private funeral service will be held. A public funeral procession will depart from Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy on Monday, June 22, at 12:30p.m., followed by a Moravian burial at Mount Bethel Moravian Church Cemetery in Cana, Virginia. The family will greet friends Monday following the committal service at the cemetery. At other times, the family welcomes friends to the home of Lori and Zane Poindexter at 1631 North Main Street, Mount Airy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Bethel Moravian Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Bonnie Ayers, 2119 Wards Gap Road, Cana, VA 24317; or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.