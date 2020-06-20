Protest ‘assault with deadly weapon’ case continued

By Bill Colvard bill.colvard@elkintribune.com

Boles

DOBSON — The man facing three criminal charges resulting from an incident at an Elkin protest organized by Yadkin Valley Community Matters on June 6 made an appearance in Surry County District Court today.

Leroy O’Dell Boles, Austin-Traphill Road, Elkin, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill (a class E felony), going armed to the terror of the public (a misdemeanor), and failure to yield to a pedestrian (an infraction).

Judge Tom Langan granted a continuance following requests made by both prosecution and defense.

Attorney Randall Hincher, “partially representing” the defendant, requested a trial date in August or September, and Judge Langan set a date for Aug. 6. “Partially representing” was defined by the Surry County Clerk of Court’s office to mean that Hincher had been retained for the day’s appearance in court, but had not necessarily been retained to handle the entire case.

Boles remains free on $60,000 secured bond following his arrest on Saturday, June 6. He was released from Surry County Detention Center on Monday, June 8, at 3:09 p.m.

The court appearance stems from the June 6 incident, in which Boles is accused of attempting to drive through the intersection of Market and Bridge Street while protestors were walking across the street, striking protest organizer West Caudle. He then is accused of existing his vehicle, gun in hand, to confront Caudle.

“The incident happened at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street,” according to a statement issued that day by the Elkin Police Department. “After the collision Mr. Boles exited his vehicle with a firearm which he held by his side and engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim. Officers of the Elkin Police Department arrived on scene as the incident was unfolding and Mr. Boles was quickly arrested. The victim of the incident did not report any injuries but there was damage to Mr. Boles’ vehicle from the collision.”

A large crowd of protesters had previously gathered at the corner of Market and Bridge Street, starting in the vacant lot diagonally across the street from the Elkin Farmers Market. The protest soon spread to all four corners of the intersection, and at around 11 a.m. a portion of the protesters began to march through Elkin’s downtown.

Marchers were crossing Bridge Street on Main Street when Boles pulled out of the backed-up southbound traffic on Bridge Street, went into the northbound lane and proceeded through the intersection filled with pedestrians, according to Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner.

“Then he jumped out of the car with a gun,” said Wagoner.

Caudle was struck by the car’s mirror as it went trough the intersection, according to several people at the scene.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-258-4035.