East Surry’s Whitt asks Gov. Cooper to open schools

June 18, 2020 Cory Smith News, Sports 0

Cardinal junior addresses academic, athletic consequences of COVID closings

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

East Surry’s Sam Whitt (second from left) with the group of offensive linemen affectionately known as the Fat Cowboys after a 2019 playoff win.

Charles Leftwich | Special to the News

<p>Sam Whitt (52) and the East Surry offensive line receive instruction from coach Steve Whitt in a 2019 game at Reidsville.</p> <p>Cory Smith | The News</p>

Cory Smith | The News

Sam Whitt planned on using this summer to train as East Surry prepared to defend the 1AA Football State Championship.

Instead, Whitt finds himself unsure of whether or not the Cardinals will have a season at all. A rising junior, Whitt used Twitter to send a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Superintendent Mark Johnson.

Whitt (@SamWhitt_52) writes: “Dear @NC_Governor and @MarkRJohnsonNC, I hope this finds you well and please take into consideration my concerns.” Attached to the tweet are screenshots of the letter.

The letter reads:

“Hello Governor Cooper and Superintendent Johnson. My name is Sam Whitt, and I am a rising junior at East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain. I come to you today as a student and athlete in the great state of North Carolina. The past four months have been unlike anything we as children have ever seen. We saw friend’s parents lose jobs or our favorite diner have to shut down due to lack of business. This is alot for our already immature teenage minds to process. I, like so many of my peers, began to look for a sense of normalcy in this new frightening world. The common thread among all of us was school and athletics. We held on to that sentiment of seeing our friends in the hallways or playing our favorite sport in the fall. But as the past few days have shown, in-person schooling and athletics are yet another part of our lives that hang in the balance. In the last few days, it has become evident from news and press conferences that there is a chance we will not be in school as normal in August. However, many colleges in the state have already set reopening plans for the fall and the NCAA came out today with a statement saying how college teams will resume practices and workouts in the coming weeks. For example, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and NC State have set their academic calendars to begin the fall semester August 10th and end at Thanksgiving. I find it hard to understand how colleges with larger student bodies composed of students from all over North Carolina and the United States have concrete start dates as well as the resumption of athletics, while K-12 schools appear to be headed in the opposite direction. Not surprisingly, studies have shown that kids and teens benefit from social interaction in the classroom and on the athletic field to enhance their physical and emotional well-being. In addition, schools and athletic teams represent a place of safety, belonging, and love for students who have a fractured homelife. These are the only places some students receive the love and care we all desperately need. While learning in the main objective of schooling, I feel we often ignore the social needs of our students.

As an ambitious student in the classroom and on the field, I push myself to excel in order to gain a college scholarship to continue my dreams. This is the same for most of my peers who have aspirations of education after high school. If sports and academics can’t gain a sense of normalcy again soon, I worry student’s aspirations for further education may become impossible, especially those in the upcoming senior class. As you probably already know, distance learning is difficult for students and teacher who yearn to be in the classroom and challenge each other. Distance learning is difficult for both the high-achieving student who wants to be challenged as well as the student who needs help with harder concepts. These struggles could be alleviated with the opening of our schools with the least restrictive environment as possible. Consequently, sports and extracurricular activities would be able to resume in a somewhat normal fashion. I applaud the NCHSAA and our local Board of Education for getting us back to a modified plan for summer workouts and a return to sports. My fear is that unless schools are open in the fall with little to no restrictions, sports as we know them will not be a reality. I feel this would be detrimental to students, athletes, teachers, and coaches all over North Carolina. We need to be in school in order to be taught by our talented teachers in person, see our friends in the hall, join our teammates for practice after school, and truly live our lives as teens should. I understand that you are trying to keep the citizens of NC safe from this horrible pandemic, but I implore you to please think of the health of the whole child. We have to look at how an extension of this time without school and sports could drastically affect the students and the future leaders of our great state in a negative way. Thank you for listening to me, and I hope and pray you will take my suggestions into consideration.

Sincerely,

Sam Whitt

East Surry High School

Class of 2022”