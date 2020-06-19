Dog park project poised to ‘unleash’

Extra land recently donated for effort

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Two playful squirrels and some birds foraging for worms — under the stoic gaze of a lone groundhog — were the only animals visible Thursday at a planned dog park site in Mount Airy, but that could change soon.

As is the case with many other activities and fundraising campaigns, the coronavirus has muzzled the development of the facility to be known as Rotary Pup 27030 Dog Park.

In March, organizers of the effort spearheaded by the two Rotary clubs in Mount Airy voluntarily hit the “paws” button on fundraising efforts to aid the new park eyed for city-owned property along the Emily B. Taylor Greenway.

This was done “to be respectful of the hardships businesses and individuals were about to face,” according to a statement referencing those who otherwise might have sponsored or made donations for the effort. It is aimed at providing a first-of-a-kind venue in Mount Airy for canines to exercise and socialize in a secure location.

One positive development has occurred during the COVID-19 crisis, the city government’s recent acceptance of a land donation from a neighboring businessman to increase the size of the dog park from its original design.

And with the advent of spring and summer and the symbolic new beginning this season represents, there are signs that the effort could be escalating.

Rotary representatives who have been closely involved with the project could not be reached for comment Thursday, but statements have been posted on a social media site for the dog park concerning its present status.

“With the return of the sun (finally), the refreshing spring breeze … we all may begin to feel a little bit unleashed,” says one such posting that refers to persistent rains in the area which haven’t been ideal for outdoors work.

“We have some new grass coming in,” says another posting on Wednesday. “We are so excited to see what progress is to come in the next few weeks — we can’t wait to see this space filled with our community and your furry friends.”

Separate zones are to be provided for small and large dogs.

Land donation

The land contribution to the city by James Gray King — of King’s Garage, located on the opposite side of Lovills Creek across from the dog park area behind the Lowes Foods/Roses shopping center — represents a significant boost for the project.

“It would be a perfect accompaniment to the dog park,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell said when presenting the offer to the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners for official acceptance during a meeting in late May. The board responded with a unanimous vote approving the move, with the gift “gratefully” acknowledged.

“He was happy to make the donation,” Campbell said of King.

The triangular tract involved is on the western side of Lovills Creek along the greenway. It adjoins less than one acre of municipal-owned property earlier set aside for the canine facility in a vote by the city commissioners last October.

Campbell reminded during the recent meeting that space has been an issue for some critics of the dog park, and King’s donation should alleviate those concerns.

A website for the project states that fencing is expected to be in place at the park this summer.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.