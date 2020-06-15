SCC names President’s List students

DOBSON — Surry Community College recently announced the Spring Semester 2020 President’s List. Students qualifying for the President’s List must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

Among the students who were recognized on the President’s List were: Emily Michele Allen, Kayla Lynn Baker, John Robert Billos, Rebecca Marie Billos, Brianna Lynn Bobbitt, William Caleb Carpenter, Derek Tyler Cashatt, Kyle Timothy Casstevens, Sydney Nicole Clifton, Hannah Joyce Fletcher, Neki Fletcher, Paloma Garcia Serrano, Dakota Michael Goss, and Candice Renae Griffith, all of Mount Airy;

Alexis Hope Hancock, Taylor K. Hawks, Kelsi Brooke Haymore, Brenda Hernandez, David Rigo Hernandez, Mary Caitlin Hodges, James Kary Jessup, Jonathan Carter Jones, Kenneth Alexander Karpenko, Mary Crystal Kendrick, Jesus Lovaton, Marshall Gentry Mallory, Kathlyn Rose Mauck, Carrie Ann Mauldin, Tosha Nicole Murray, Jamie Osorna Cabrera, Cortney Ann Phillips, also all of Mount Airy;

Shakira Rheanna Phillips, Jordan Alexis Quesinberry, Ashton Lee Rierson, Leslie Sanchez, Ronald Adam Shumate, Brandon Alexander Shur, Jill Simandle, Dalton Joseph Simmons, Jenna Leanne Simpson, Austin Gregory Smith, Khloe Belle Smith, Abbey Elizabeth Stone, Clay Norman Taylor, Briana Janae Teter, Miranda Paige Thompson Smith, and Tony Jay Wall, all of Mount Airy;

Emma Grace Carter, Gabriela Alicel Chavez, Britza Chavez Arellano, Denny Scott Coe, Anayelo Garcia Villa, Mario Hernandez, Mason Donald Kreh, Ernesto Martinez Giles, William Reed Morgan, Brooke Elizabeth Mosley, Leeann Musick, Chadlyn Mattie Grace Snow, Faith Elizabeth White, Evangeline Bailey Wilhoit, all of Dobson;

Jamine Camille Hayden, Leah Brooke Hayes, Amber Nicole Miller, all of Ararat;

Garrett Taylor Atkins, Bailey Siree Bagett, Melinda Williams Bethune, Colby Blake Guy, all of Pilot Mountain;

Hollie Olivia Bowers, Haley Elizabeth Bryant, Claudia Noelle Fishel, Delia Victoria Hatchell, Kristen Lydia Sisk, and Amber Lynne Webster, all of Pinnacle;

Dallas Dale Davis, Nichoals Gribbon, and Haley Rae Stevens, all of Lowgap; Brennan Marie Day and Sydney Leigh McKeaver, both of Siloam; Cameron Michael Brown, Dakota JoAnn Dudley Doss, Madison Olivia Jones, Austin Paul Speas, Griffin Davis Wheeler, all of State Road;

Tasha Pendry Brown, Annabella Faith Crutchley, Brooke Taylor Jefferson, Matthew Grant Lineberry, Nicole Magali Freeman, Emma A. Hernandez, Kenley Anna Jackson, Casan Sky Lawson, Julie Benay Layell, Kimberly Uriostegui, Kayla Danielle Wiles all of Elkin;

Chad Lynn Holcomb, Heather Rose Marshall, Jonah Eli Stanley all of Westfield;

And in Virginia, Alexanria Nicole Boyd of Ararat, Jared Scott Riddle of Cana, Tyler James Acquaviva of Galax and Charity Faith Combs and Dakota Wayne Hawks, both of Lambsburg.