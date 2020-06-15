Now that’s a whopper

June 15, 2020 Mount Airy News Gardening, News 0

Keilan Bryant and his aunt “Onie” (Leona Moore) grew this 52-pound cabbage in their garden on Maple Grove Church Road in Pine Ridge.

<p>Keilan Bryant and Leona Moore check on the progress of this huge cabbage, which topped out at 52 pounds.</p>

Keilan Bryant and Leona Moore check on the progress of this huge cabbage, which topped out at 52 pounds.

Keilan Bryant and his aunt “Onie” (Leona Moore) grew this 52-pound cabbage in their garden on Maple Grove Church Road in Pine Ridge.

Keilan Bryant and Leona Moore check on the progress of this huge cabbage, which topped out at 52 pounds.