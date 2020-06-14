Hospital unveils new sign

June 14, 2020 John Peters II Business, Community, News 0

Northern Regional Hospital unveiled a new landmark sign earlier this month on the southeast corner of the property.

The unveiling occurred before a low-key crowd of hospital leaders including the Board of Trustees and Executive Leadership team earlier this month. The sign is a culmination of the organization’s name change and rebranding project that began in October 2019.

“The new sign, located at the corner of South South Street and Rockford Street, is a beautiful addition to the hospital’s campus. The rock accented monumental sign measures over 35 feet wide and approximately 8 feet in height. It is highlighted with a backdrop trio of waving flags. At night, the sign casts an inviting glow to the Rockford Street landscape,” hospital officials said in unveiling the sign.