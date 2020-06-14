Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer Tuesday after an incident on Willis Road, according to city police reports.

John Stephen Tolliver, 31, of 590 Riverside Drive, was encountered by officers during a civil disturbance call at a home on that road, which led to a resident there asking Tolliver to leave the property. He allegedly became irate and resisted as police attempted to escort him away. Tolliver is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Aug. 10.

• Carla Ann Cheek, 53, of 239 Long Hill Road, Pilot Mountain, was jailed on charges of assault on a government official and resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer on June 4 as the result of a property damage investigation at 508 N. Andy Griffith Parkway, the address for Mount Airy Toyota.

While placing Cheek under arrest, she attempted to pull away and assaulted Sgt. J.W. Watson by kicking him in the right thigh, police records state. She was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a July 6 District Court appearance.

• Lowe’s Home Center was the scene of a theft discovered on May 28, which involved landscaping equipment valued at $957, including a 21-inch Honda push mower, a Husqvarna two-cycle backpack blower and a Husqvarna gas string trimmer.

The property was taken from the store by an unknown party.