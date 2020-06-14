Museum devotes down time to work

An exhibit highlighting the region’s tobacco heritage, shown in a rendering, is among the improvements targeted by a major renovation plan.
Submitted graphic
Kevin Thomas, also known as “The Log Whisperer,” puts his skills to use at a cabin inside the museum earlier this month.
Tom Joyce | The News
The museum executive director stands beside a crate containing part of an traveling exhibit on Prohibition, which he hopes will soon be available for visitors.
Tom Joyce | The News
This rendering envisions a renovated South Gallery at the downtown facility.
Submitted graphic
Mount Airy Museum of Regional History closed on March 17 until further notice in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, but plenty of activity has been occurring behind its walls since.
Staff members have been putting the down time to good use by engaging in a multi-phase renovation project that ultimately will overhaul the North Main Street facility from top to bottom.
“We felt like this was a good time to refresh,” Executive Director Matt Edwards said of various improvements that have been tackled at the museum. It was a beehive of activity by work crews during a recent impromptu tour.
This is part of a long-range goal of enhancing the quality of exhibits and making structural changes aimed at providing a more enjoyable museum experience, which will become apparent as it fully reopens to the public.
“I think people are going to be pleasantly surprised,” Edwards said of the major facelift involved.
Among the more-noticeable changes early on will be the moving of the main entrance of the museum from a rear courtyard area to a more convenient and visible location at the corner of North Main and West Oak streets. The retail shop also is being relocated to a spot near the new entrance.
The massive renovation project — a multi-year effort with an estimated end cost of around $2.2 million — had been in the works long before anyone even heard of the coronavirus.
It stems from a strategic planning process launched in 2017 involving focus groups and community surveys to determine future needs. The process basically centered on what the public “would like to see us do” to make the facility more functional, Edwards said.
The renovations are being undertaken in a trio of phases corresponding to the museum floors, with the initial segment now addressing gallery exhibits on the first one in addition to the entrance and retail shop changes.
All exhibit areas at the museum are targeted for improvements, except for a fire history gallery. “That was a project that was just completed,” Edwards said of this addition emerging in 2017.
“Pretty much everything else” is getting attention, he added.
‘World fell apart’
The first phase of renovations actually began in January, fueled by a capital fundraising campaign for overall work expected to take three to four years to complete.
There was money in hand and the dead of winter seemed a good time to start, with most of the museum’s visitor traffic coming later in the year.
“And then the world fell apart,” Edwards said of the coronavirus and related shutdown of public facilities deemed non-essential.
It’s eliminated revenues the non-profit museum, which averages 14,400 visitors per year, normally would reap from admission charges while also hampering its fundraising campaign — as has been the case with similar efforts due to COVID-19.
“We currently have right at $1.4 million pledged to the multi-year project,” Edwards reported earlier this month.
“But we’re still moving forward,” he said of the renovations occurring amid the pandemic.
This has included enlisting the talents of Kevin Thomas, also known as “The Log Whisperer,” who specializes in building and restoring log cabins. Thomas has been working in an area on the main floor of the museum containing a reconstructed cabin.
It is part of the initial-phase improvements targeting first-floor galleries.
Later phases of the project will include an industry gallery on the second-floor of the museum and a kid’s gallery and Adelaide Bunker Sink Gallery on the third floor. A catering kitchen also is to be added there along with two more restrooms and enhanced auditorium/programming space.
“It really is going to take this facility to the next level for the next 25 years,” Edwards said of the collective impact of the renovation plan.
HVAC improvements
Along with the more visible changes are others behind the scenes which also are important, Edwards says, including expanded collections storage capacity and climate-control improvements highlighted by HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) upgrades.
“We started with the nuts and bolts functional things,” he said of work including the replacement of HVAC units — “which is a big deal for us, because those things have been overlooked.”
The HVAC component is among what Edwards calls “updated protocols” being implemented at the museum.
“One of those unseen things we’re doing is upgrading all the HVAC system filters to medical-grade HEPA filters,” the executive director explained. “Basically, we are using the same air-sanitization protocols as Hugh Chatham (Memorial) Hospital.”
Edward is pleased with how the renovations have progressed so far.
“Most of the dirty work for all of this phase is done,” he said, while pointing out that cutting holes in a 100-year-old brick building can make quite a mess.
Reopening
uncertainties
While the project is going well, the continuing coronavirus cloud hovers over facilities such as museums with a peak tourism period looming.
“Like everyone else, we’re a little frustrated at this stage of the game,” Edwards said of lingering uncertainties as affected retailers and other public spaces slowly reopen under ongoing instructions from the governor.
“As a public entity, we have to make sure we’re following these guidelines as best we can to protect the public,” the museum official said.
At the same time, the financial impact can’t be ignored, which has caused a loss of visitor revenues this spring while sparking fears about what’s to come.
“If we start losing the summer months, that’s huge,” said Edwards, who thinks museum revenues might decrease 40 to 50% if COVID-19 resurges this fall, as some experts predict.
“We expect the first-phase projects to open in mid-September, but roughly 70% of the museum will open once we get back up and running in the next few weeks, we hope.”
Edwards says the new air-sanitization system, coupled with “a pretty intense new daily cleaning regimen and the requirement of masks” should ensure museum visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience when it does reopen.
Prohibition
exhibit
One development the staff at the downtown facility is particularly excited about is the recent arrival of a traveling exhibit titled “Spirited: Prohibition in America.”
Organized by the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, in partnership with the Mid-America Arts Alliance in Kansas City, it explores that tumultuous era in American history when the country went “dry.”
Through old photographs and other displays, visitors to the exhibit will learn about the 18th Amendment process that led to Prohibition, the changing role of liquor in American culture, Prohibition’s impact on the Roaring Twenties and the role of women and how present liquor laws vary among states.
Edwards says “Spirited: Prohibition in America” is on par with previous traveling exhibits at the museum which have been supplied by the Smithsonian Institution.
The latest one arrived in Mount Airy in 22 different crates that recently were scattered on museum floors.
Edwards hopes the attraction will be available to visitors soon, as conditions allow.
“We have it for a very limited window,” he said of a scheduled departure in August.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.