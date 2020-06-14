Surry County Most Wanted

June 14, 2020 Jeffrey Linville News 0
Staff Report

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

Lucas Taylor Hiatt, 34, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for carry a concealed weapon, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

• Jordan Matthew Hoosier, 31, white male, wanted on a post-release warrant and is on supervision for felony possession of heroin.

• Courtney Danielle Reed, 23, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for three counts of larceny.

• Timothy Norris Cox, 48, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Summer Nicole Davis, 34, white female, wanted for felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

• Jimmy Tyler Hutchens, 28, white male, wanted for felony sex offender registry violation by failing to report a new address.

• Joey Michael Sawyers, 38, white male, wanted for felony larceny.

• Hayden Brooke Ayers, 25, white female, wanted for felony trafficking in meth, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.