City ends future funding for museum, SAC

June 14, 2020 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0

Mayor casts deciding vote, breaks tie

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Commissioner Jon Cawley argues against terminating funding earlier approved by city officials, including a $200,000 annual allocation to the Surry Arts Council over a five-year period to aid a new Siamese Twins museum. City Finance Director Pam Stone is pictured in the foreground.

Tom Joyce | The News

A change was foreshadowed.

Last September and October when Mount Airy officials approved long-range funding totaling $2 million to aid building-related projects of two local organizations, it was mentioned this this could be undone later.

And that’s exactly what happened through a city council decision Thursday afternoon to terminate the actions OK’d last year involving the Surry Arts Council (SAC) and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. But Mayor David Rowe had to cast the deciding vote in favor of that move to break a 2-2 deadlock among the city commissioners.

Ironically, this came during the same meeting when the four members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners present (with Ron Niland absent) agreed to restore annual funding for the two organizations along with the Mount Airy Public Library and Mount Airy Rescue Squad.

Their allocations had been slashed by 50% in the proposed municipal budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, only to be altered Thursday afternoon when an amended spending plan reinstating the funding was adopted unanimously.

But that was all the generosity exhibited by the majority of council members where the regional museum and arts group were concerned.

While the funding restored Thursday — for a total of $87,500 for the SAC and $10,000 for the museum — represented regular annual appropriations recognizing the role each plays in the community, including tourism, the ante was much higher concerning last year’s actions.

In September, commissioners in power at that time voted to grant $1 million to the arts organization toward a planned $4 million multi-purpose building containing a Siamese Twins museum, to be constructed near Blackmon Amphitheatre. The $1 million was granted at the rate of $200,000 annually to be spread over five years, beginning with the present (2019-20) fiscal year.

Then in October, the same commissioners voted to appropriate $100,000 to the museum beginning this fiscal year, which included an encouragement for future commissioners to allocate the same figure annually over the next decade for a $1 million total. This funding was sought to aid a major renovation project at the downtown facility.

Newcomers undo action

The financial support for both community organizations last year was accompanied by an understanding that while the city board in office then could make decisions involving this fiscal year, it could not commit future officials to the funding levels cited.

In the wake of those actions, three new faces joined the five-member Mount Airy Board of Commissioners after a November election: Niland, Tom Koch and Marie Wood.

On Thursday, what had been signaled in 2019 came to fruition when Koch made a motion to terminate the future funding for the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History approved in September and October.

That motion — seconded by Wood — did leave intact the $200,000 earmarked for this year to the SAC and the $100,000 for the museum, in respect for the previous board’s decisions, with Koch acknowledging that reversals of such actions would be chaotic.

Yet Koch said he could not support the long-range funding for the two because the city needs new police, fire and sanitation vehicles and these items should take priority over the aiding of outside groups.

The city government has a reputation of funding every request made to it, Koch said, which he added must end due to the pressures of providing basic services for citizens.

Commissioners Jon Cawley and Steve Yokeley voted against Koch’s motion, leading to a 2-2 tie that prompted the mayor to break the deadlock. He voted with Koch and Wood to terminate the future funding.

“I’m very much opposed to that,” Yokeley said of the defunding, which occurred after he offered a counter-proposal to delay any such decision for a year. “That might be an option,” he suggested, but it was one not embraced.

For his part, Cawley pointed out that a couple of years ago, Mount Airy officials were willing to pay millions of dollars to bring a Barter Theatre expansion to town to provide entertainment events.

“And the Surry Arts Council already does that,” he said in defense of the long-term capital funding agreed to last year for the SAC.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.