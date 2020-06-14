County cutting jobs for new budget

DOBSON — Cuts in funding from the county could cause outside groups to make tough decisions on balancing their budgets, but at least county government is leading by example.
The Surry County Board of Commissioners will meet Monday night to consider finalizing the next fiscal year budget, which goes into effect July 1.
One of the big changes is a reduction in per-pupil school funding of $20 (or about 1.65%), dropping the current level of $1,210 to $1,190 for each child.
Mount Airy City Schools has an expected enrollment of 1,574 students, which is down 28 kids from the current level. That drop of average daily membership (ADM) would cost the school $33,880 even without a per-student cut. Dropping the rate $20 on top of the lower ADM would cut the funding another $31,480. In effect going from $1,938,420 to $1,873,060.
Dr. Kim Morrison, city superintendent, said Thursday that $20 cut (and the resulting loss of $31,480) would possibly mean cutting one job.
The county isn’t asking anyone to do something it isn’t already doing itself.
County Manager Chris Knopf worked to cut department spending 10%, and in some cases that meant the loss of jobs.
Sandy Snow, assistant county manager and head of human resources, said the reduction in force is affecting 17 positions.
In some cases, this means letting someone go. In others it means not filling a vacant position that previously had been budgeted to be refilled. In a couple of cases, a veteran staff member is retiring, and the county won’t fill the position — or at least not right away.
Don Mitchell, county facilities director, was talking to folks about retiring back in the winter, before any coronavirus talks hit the news.
Board Chairman Larry Johnson said the county is looking to Jessica Montgomery, the public works director, to serve as the interim facilities director this year. He said Don will take some time off to relax and then is intending to come back and help out on a part-time basis.
“Don will be greatly missed,” said Johnson.
Johnson and John Shelton, director of county emergency services, both said they have been impressed with Montgomery in their dealings with the department head.
Shelton himself is feeling the sting of budget cuts. His longtime assistant EMS director is retiring, too, and will not be immediately replaced.
Myron Waddell has 31 years in and has been an excellent employee, said Shelton. “He has accomplished a lot here and has been a true asset to the department. He will be truly missed.”
Not only has Myron earned respect here, but he is respected outside the county from his time serving on local and state committees.
One of those duties is as coordinator of Safe Kids Surry County, the local coalition of Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit organization working to help families and communities keep kids safe from injuries.
“We try to do the best we can,” Shelton said of adapting. He said he has shifted responsibilities to other employees.
As for the EMS department, Commissioner Van Tucker noted earlier in the week that there were a couple of ambulances scheduled for overhauls, but those have been put off, hopefully to last another year.
Shelton explained that the top sections of the ambulances can last a lot longer than the actual transportation aspect of the vehicles. The engine and frame that make up the chassis need to be replaced every few years because of the heavy miles driven on the roads.
The top box — with all the cabinets and patient care area — can be transferred to another chassis, until the medical service of the unit is no longer viable.
Shelton said three ambulances need work. One needs to be fully replaced as top section is out of date, too, so that vehicle remains in the budget. The other two that need a new chassis have been postponed for now, and hopefully hold up until 2021.
Doug Jones, county fire marshal, said his office had a reduction, too. He lost his office secretary, Denise Scott. Interesting thing, Jones said, but the county hired a secretary for the fire marshal’s office before it ever hired a fire marshal, so he’s never had to go without before.
With these staff reductions, ambulance chassis needs and outside requests, the commissioners repeated that they don’t know what the future holds, especially regarding income tax revenues, which make up one-fifth of the county’s budget.
So far, Surry County has reached 327 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but if things get worse, and the county goes into a full recession, then sales tax monies could dry up, and these cuts will be fully justified — possibly even more steps could be necessary.
If things aren’t as bleak as projected, then by the end of the calendar year, the board might revisit some topics and play Santa with something special for the Christmas stockings.
Landfill
While the county property tax rate will remain the same, the commissioners are expected to vote on a $3 increase to the landfill availability fee, going from $42 to $45.
Tucker said at the workshop earlier this week that the landfill is like a store, and it has to be self-sufficient, operating on its own merits. When its expenses go up, it needs more revenue to make it work.
Surry is one of the few counties in the states to have its own landfill, he said, “and our rates are very, very competitive.”
Commissioner Bill Goins how much this would increase generate.
Finance Officer Rhonda Nixon said about $96,000 extra per year.
Commissioner Eddie Harris said that he believed when the county compared itself to others, the rates were too low.
County Manager Chris Knopf agreed, saying that when the staff checked about three years ago, they found that the fees had gone unchanged for about two decades while costs had risen. Now there is a need to create additional funds to pay off the expense of the landfill expansion as well as future replacement of heavy equipment.
Surry County actually has a 90-mile limit on how far away it can accept refuse, said Knopf. The county has never done it, but if the county got in a bind it could look to charge to take on garbage from another county that has to ship it away — like Yadkin and Alleghany counties do.
The down side to that, of course, is that then the new expansion space fills up more quickly and reduces the time the total landfill is viable, Knopf advised.
