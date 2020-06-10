COVID-19 puts brakes on June cruise-in

This is a time when owners of unique vehicles are waxing them up in anticipation of a new cruise-in season in Mount Airy, but this year the coronavirus is injecting a major speed bump into the mix.
Concerns over public gatherings surrounding COVID-19 have prompted organizers to put the brakes on the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In series normally held from June to October — at least for this month.
“We won’t have one for June,” Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh said of what is always the kickoff event for the popular gatherings spearheaded by that group since 2010.
It would have been held on June 20 under a schedule in which cruise-in cars, and crowds, invade the central business district every third Saturday during the warmer months.
But officials of the downtown promotional organization are hoping the series can get revved up again soon.
“There is a possibly we could start in July,” Marsh said. The DBA official added that he wouldn’t know for sure until this Friday, explaining that the group has been relying on guidance from local health and public safety personnel including Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton.
Marsh also is concerned about another July gathering downtown staged by the DBA, the fate of which will be dictated by such authorities at the same time.
“They’re also supposed to let me know about the July 4 parade — whether we will be able to have it or not,” he said of a holiday observance that tends to attract hundreds of people.
Season of despair
Spring 2020 hasn’t exactly been a stellar period for such activities in downtown Mount Airy, Marsh agreed. This has included the cancellation of an annual salute to agriculture (Farm Fest) and the postponement of Budbreak, which celebrates the area wine and craft beer industries.
Both are held each May.
“It sure has messed us up with our events,” Marsh said of COVID-19.
The pandemic not only has dealt a blow to major gatherings that boost the local tourism industry by drawing people into town, but day-to-day operations due to many businesses being closed.
“It’s hurt quite a lot as a matter of fact,” Marsh said. “It’s unreal the toll it’s taking on Main Street.”
The DBA official said the really sad thing is that there are plenty of folks from all over who are interested in and willing to come to Mount Airy, if conditions allowed this.
“Not a day goes by that people aren’t contacting me asking about these events,” Marsh related.
That includes the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-Ins, which have been growing steadily.
While the main attractions of those events are the vintage muscle cars, street rods and classic rides with shimmering paint jobs and flashy chrome, the cruise-is also have become social gatherings. People fill downtown streets, many sitting in lawn chairs along the way and enjoying music from a DJ when not admiring the vehicles.
The popularity level is such that Marsh reported having trouble last year finding places to park those on display, both along North Main and side streets, with hundreds of vehicles involved in some cases.
He mentioned how the reach of the cruise-ins has expanded to include cars and fans from many faraway states, saying it’s amazing the distances some visitors come. This includes such states as Michigan and Ohio, along with numerous communities throughout North and South Carolina and Virginia.
Some are just hearing about the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In series for the first time. “I’ve had people calling me from out of state asking about the cruise-ins and wanting to come,” Marsh said.
Though the uncertainty accompanying COVID-19 has been almost as bad as the spread of the disease itself, DBA officials say there is one constant: they appreciate everyone who comes downtown for events and supports businesses there.
Marsh said his basic message to the public is to stay tuned in anticipation of a return to normalcy involving activities including the cruise-in series.
“As soon as we can get it worked out, we’re going to go wide open,” he pledged.
