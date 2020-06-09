John Bode Jr.

June 9, 2020

John Francis Bode Jr. passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Dobson and lived in Mount Airy for most of his life. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Bode Sr. and Beryl Holyfield; his brothers, Frank and Sam Bode; his wife, Bonnie Inman Bode; and his daughter, Shasta Bode-Brown. He is survived by his grandchildren, Kate and Sam Brown; his brother, Tobbie Warren; his son-in-law Mark; his special friend Darlene Romero; as well as several nieces and nephews. Whether you called him John, JB, Papa John, or Old Man, he was always there when you needed him. Underneath the sometimes gruff exterior was the biggest heart in creation – he was a kind and caring man who was always putting others before himself. He was a member of the local Masonic lodge for more than 50 years, he was a Shriner, and was active in the local chapter of the American Legion. He was hard working and humble and he was never afraid to tell it like it is. He loved westerns and ‘mater sandwiches and golf. He was, and is, so loved. In lieu of a funeral service, the family will receive visitors at John’s home at 102 Jessica Lane in Mount Airy on Saturday, June 13 from 1-4 p.m. The family asks that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Flowers and plants will also be accepted at the home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.