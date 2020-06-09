John Bode Jr.

DOBSON — Surry County may not alter its property tax rate despite uncertainty over sales tax revenues in the coming months.

The Surry County Board of Commissioners is running short on time to finalize a budget for the next fiscal year, which goes into effect in four weeks.

On Monday, the county board received the budget recommendations from the county manager, which is much later in the year than usual, because of changes and unknowns that popped up in light of COVID-19 and Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders to slow the spread of the illness.

The commissioners will mull over the details of the report and then meet Tuesday to discuss particulars.

The recommended spending for the upcoming year is $78,865,971, which is $1.6 million less than the current year’s $80,485,924.

“Overall, this is about a 2.1% decrease from last year,” said County Manager Chris Knopf.

“Compared to Alleghany, Stokes, Wilkes and Yadkin, we still maintain the lowest tax rate,” noted Knopf. “But more importantly, I think, when you look at the tax rate per capita we are still significantly lower than most of our surrounding counties as far as what the … tax impact is on the individual citizen.”

“County government is a service business, and we must have personnel and operating expenses to deliver those services,” Knopf said as he dove into details of his document.

“Department heads, as they are every year, are asked to only request what they need to operate. In addition to any operational expenses, they make requests for capital items that that are essential to their operations.”

Most department budgets (as well as outside funding requests) were developed a few months ago, without COVID-19 in mind, the county manager pointed out. That meant a good deal more tweaking of the documents before preparing a recommended budget for the board.

He said that funding priority was given to mandated programs such as debt service, public education, health and social services, public safety and public records.

Funds were recommended to complete any projects that are already underway, including multi-year pledge commitments, like former economic development incentive programs that may be ongoing, said Knopf.

One slide — presented on screen for citizens to view online via YouTube video — showed some of the bigger expenses still in the budget after Knopf and his staff made cuts. It showed:

– $2,363,425, for capital expenditures with the three public schools systems;

– $100,000, to support Surry Yadkin Works, a new vocation program between high schools and the community college;

– $201,976, for the sheriff’s office to cover increased costs;

– $600,912, for increased costs in the jail, too.

There were six positions created for the jail in this fiscal year that are showing up in the next budget, explained Knopf.

This was done to meet state guidelines for staff-to-inmate ratios.

The three school districts had asked for an increase in funding at a budget workshop last month. Knopf’s recommendation is to keep the funding level the same for both the daily operating expenses ($1,210 per pupil) and general capital outlay monies ($115).

With special capital requests he suggested funding $1,228,030 for projects at two Elkin schools as well as Jones Intermediate, Mount Airy High, Mount Airy Middle, Surry Central, and Cedar Ridge, Shoals and Westfield elementary schools.

Knopf also budgeted $65,000 for SCC needs and $423,267 for public safety (an ambulance, EMS vehicle, and sheriff/jail needs).

He said the county is obligated to pay $1,746,400 on its own debt service and $5,423,454 on school and college debt service.

He suggested the county only fund the county’s minimum obligated contribution to the Surry County Economic Development Partnership this year.

As noted last month, he is calling for a $3 increase in the annual landfill fee (from $42 to $45) to help with the expenses of expanding the landfill and building a new scale house.

This will be the final year of a five-year phase of increasing the water/sewer rates in Flat Rock and Bannertown. Each year has been a 7% increase to bring the operations out of the red and make them carry their own weight.

There are requests for 2-cent tax rate increases from the Ararat and Central Surry volunteer fire departments. Knopf suggested the commissioners discuss those at a workshop next week.

And, to show the county is willing to make sacrifices itself, Knopf is calling for a $867,418 reduction in county payroll, such as not filling open vacancies.

— — —

In discussing income, the manager said that sales tax revenues could drop, so he lowered his expectations 12%.

Commissioner Van Tucker asked how Knopf came up with this 12% figure.

Knopf said sales taxes collected take a long time to be reported back to counties, so it is usually a couple of months behind. He said the most recent the county had right now was March, and that month actually still saw a small increase (4.17%) even with the shelter-in-place order coming down.

He guessed that people stockpiling goods for their homes in anticipation of the lockdown caused this slight rise.

As for the drop, he has listened to guidance from state agencies that help city and county governments.

“We have a robust retail sector in the county,” he said.

— — —

Public schools’ special capital projects need to be put on hold until at least the fall just so the county staff can have an idea of how actual revenue collections are going in the first few months of the next fiscal year, suggested Knopf.

For example, the state is allowing citizens to pay vehicle taxes at a later date because of the pandemic, so finance officers are not counting on those taxes arriving on time.

The planning is conservative, and if everything goes well, the county could see the fund balance increase. Knopf’s plan shows a $1.3 million rise in reserves if the collection rate on property taxes is 97% and the sales tax revenues drop no more than 12%.

Commissioner Eddie Harris said that historically the tax collection rate is closer to 99%.

Knopf said that almost every year he budgets to use a little bit of fund balance if the collection rate is only 97%, but with the higher collection, he never has to dip into that money and usually has a slight increase.

Harris said that when he joined the board the budget was based on 96%, which was really off, so he likes 97% better because it is closer to average.

This year remains to be seen, said Commissioner Tucker. What happened in the Great Recession in 2008 to 2010?

It was probably mid 98% in the recession, said Harris. It didn’t drop much.

The county also was faced with a property tax revaluation around that same time, said Harris. When all the data shook out, the lowered tax value caused a tax revenue hit of about $342,000, and the board thought that was a pretty good number.

And now the county is working on a new tax valuation again, Harris added.

What has that looked like, Tucker asked Knopf.

Well, before the virus, it was looking like property values would be about 5% higher overall, he answered.

— — —

The commissioners agreed to meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to haggle over the details of the budget. Harris said he would take part by video or phone conference as he would be out of town that day.

If the board needs more time, the members agreed that Thursday could be a carryover day.

Knopf said the staff would be working on a plan to create a social distancing structure for seating space in the historic courthouse for the June 15 meeting so some folks can be in the room in addition to the government center for the public hearing on the next budget.

Knopf noted that the board typically has four work meetings before the recommended budget comes up. But trying to figure out how to comply with the state’s social distancing rules kept the group apart.

The county has had something like $87 million in requests, noted Chairman Larry Johnson, and Chris had to cut out more than $8 million to get down to a budget he feels comfortable with. Johnson said the county manager should be commended for that.