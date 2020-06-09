Combs honored by scholars society

June 9, 2020 Mount Airy News Community, News 0

Adrienne Combs

Adrienne Combs, of Mount Airy, has accepted an invitation of lifetime membership in The National Society of Collegiate Scholars, which recognizes “high-achieving first-and second-year students with a minimum of a 3.0 GPA,” the organization said.

The society is an honors organization that invites less than 10% of all eligible students nationwide to join its ranks each year. The organization is made up of scholars from two-year, four-year and online institutions.

“NSCS is more than just a symbol of academic achievement; it is a distinction of honor,” said Scott Mobley, executive director. “Our scholars are some of the best who have shown an unwavering commitment to academic excellence early in their collegiate jouney. These dynamic individuals embody the NSCS pillars of scholarship, leadership, and service, and many go on to become active contributors within their respective fields.”

Founded in 1994 by veteran student affairs professional Stephen Loflin, the society continues to remain true to its promise of recognizing, evaluating, and connecting high-achievers, the organization said.

“NSCS members’ deep commitment to service, and scholarship positively impact their campuses and local communities every day.” said Mobley. Notable NSCS honorary members include former president Jimmy Carter, U.S. Ambassador Dr. Robin Renee Sanders, the late Senator John McCain, and former U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Donna Shalala. “We welcome Adrienne Combs to our community of like-minded, high-achieving nationwide scholars,” Mobley said.