City leaders honor retiring officer

Despite limitations on public gatherings and other hurdles that are hampering local government meetings, Mount Airy officials have given proper recognition to a longtime city police officer who’ll soon be stepping down.

Capt. Alan Freeman, of the Mount Airy Police Department, plans to retire effective June 30 after 28 years of service.

In anticipation of that event which many folks at the police station and City Hall say they are sad to see, Freeman was a guest of honor for a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners Thursday night.

He received a resolution of recognition, presented periodically to persons who have made a valuable contribution to the community, with Freeman’s long record of service and “integral” presence on the police force cited in his case.

“Captain Freeman has played a vital role in this organization by making a positive impact within the city while raising a family, and has managed to remain positive and encouraging to all those around him,” states the resolution. It was read and subsequently presented to the veteran lawman by Mayor David Rowe.

Freeman came up through the patrol ranks, eventually joining the city police criminal investigation unit as a detective and later being promoted to an administrative leadership position under Police Chief Dale Watson accompanied by his present title of captain.

“Throughout his many years of service, Captain Freeman has served with fairness and professionalism, and has administered quality services to everyone he has encountered,” the resolution of recognition adds.

“Captain Freeman’s co-workers have greatly benefited from his knowledge, experience, dedication and integrity, all the while setting an example of helpfulness and earning the respect of management and staff.”

The document further points out that Freeman has been a faithful public servant while also raising a large family with his wife Angie, which includes eight children. They also have two grandchildren.

It states that “the city of Mount Airy mayor and board of commissioners do hereby extend their sincere appreciation and gratitude for Captain Freeman’s invaluable contributions to the city of Mount Airy, congratulate him on his well-earned retirement and offer best wishes to him and his family for continued happiness and good health in the years to come.”

‘A great loss’

Along with the words on the resolution, others came from the hearts of officials in attendance Thursday night, including City Manager Barbara Jones.

“It will be a great loss to the city,” she said in reference to Freeman’s retirement that will allow him to depart from the highly demanding responsibilities of law enforcement work. “It will be happy for him and sad for us,” Jones added. “He’s definitely a man of character and integrity.”

“He was truly an officer to whom I looked up,” said Mayor Rowe. “I sure will miss you,” he told Freeman.

Remarks also were offered by commissioners.

“I appreciate Captain Freeman and all his hard work for the department,” Commissioner Marie Wood said. “We will miss him.”

“He has gotten to be a friend,” another council member, Steve Yokeley, said of Freeman, calling him a “wonderful” human being and police officer.

Commissioner Jon Cawley said he developed tremendous respect for the longtime officer after getting to know him 12 years ago.

“Many thanks to Captain Freeman,” Cawley remarked.

Freeman told the gathering that he has enjoyed his time with the Mount Airy Police Department.

“It’s been an honor to serve the city of Mount Airy,” said the prospective retiree, who hopes for continued service in some capacity after his departure.

Freeman left the room Thursday night to a standing ovation amid sustained applause.

