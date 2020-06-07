Library, arts council oppose budget cuts

The comments weren’t made firsthand, and emerged during a virtual meeting, but criticisms leveled by Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Public Library officials over plans to slash their city government funding still packed a punch.

Mount Airy’s preliminary budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins on July 1, includes a 50% across-the-board cut in special appropriations to outside agencies. While not part of city government, those entities traditionally receive municipal funding because of the services they provide in the community.

In addition to the Surry Arts Council and library, which is operated through a regional system, the affected agencies include the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History and the Mount Airy Rescue Squad.

The overall figure proposed for 2020-21 is $104,325, including $43,750 to the arts council, $5,000 for the museum, $51,825 to the library and $3,750 for the rescue squad. Each has been allocated twice those amounts for the present fiscal year to aid their respective operations.

The budget reductions recommended by the city manager aren’t going over well, judging by comments presented Thursday night at a public hearing on the spending plan conducted during a Mount Airy Board of Commissioners meeting.

Only a handful of citizens were in the audience, with seating for recent council sessions limited by social-distancing requirements due to COVID-19, while other members of the public viewed the meeting through virtual means online.

This also was reflected in the procedure by which citizens commented on the proposed 2020-21 budget. Statements could be made in person or, as part of efforts to address physical-contact concerns, submitted in writing ahead of time to be read aloud by the city clerk during the public hearing.

‘Devastating’ for arts group

Both Tanya Jones, executive director of the Surry Arts Council, and Pat Gwyn, branch manager of the Mount Airy Public Library, exercised that latter option — but not appearing in person failed to lessen the brunt of their concerns.

“This proposed cut will have a devastating effect on the arts council,” Jones wrote, with her comments voiced by Clerk Carolyn Hegler.

“The Surry Arts Council is requesting that the $87,500 for operations be in the city’s proposed budget as it has been for many years.”

Jones referred to the arts group’s role in the local tourism industry through the various entertainment events it provides. “The Surry Arts Council reaches thousands of citizens and guests each year and has significant economic impact,” she wrote.

That has been hampered recently by the coronavirus and the temporary closing of arts venues, which was accompanied by a reduction of more than $100,000 in council revenues for April and May compared to the corresponding months in 2019.

“The Surry Arts Council has sustained operations with an SBA (Small Business Administration) loan for the past eight weeks and is on track to having this loan 100% forgiven,” the arts council executive director continued. “Prior to that, while all venues were closed, 15 staff members were laid off.”

Jones mentioned that not only are the city dollars needed to supplement council operations, local government support is a key factor when it seeks outside grants and other funding assistance.

Library concerns

The same tone was evident in comments submitted for the public hearing by Gwyn, the library official.

“You can imagine my dismay,” Gywn wrote of her reaction to the funding decrease, as read by Hegler. Though acknowledging the uncertainty faced by municipal officials in a difficult time, Gwyn said her facility also stands to suffer.

“The reduction in the library funding by 50% seems excessive,” she observed. “Such a reduction would cripple the services we are able to provide for local citizens.”

Those services are even more vital at this particular point in history, Gwyn contends.

“Libraries are needed much more in difficult times than ever before,” she wrote, explaining that her staff is trained to assist displaced workers file for unemployment benefits, in job searches and with creating resumes.

The library also is an important educational resource for students who have been out of classrooms for weeks, according to Gwyn, who added that the city allocations are used specifically for the local library and not regionally.

Similar to the Surry Arts Council, any reduction of local funds causes a loss of state and federal funding for the regional library system which aids the Mount Airy facility in such areas as acquisitions and cataloging.

The overall effect of the city government cut would force the local library “to pick up the cost of many of these services and we would be expected to do so with no resource to fund them,” Gwyn reported.

Commissioners sympathetic

City Manager Barbara Jones made no statements during Thursday night’s meeting in defense of the funding reductions to the outside agencies. However, she has indicated that her intent in formulating the 2020-21 budget has been simply to get the town through a rough period, given decreases in key revenue sources such as sales taxes wrought by COVID-19.

The proposed budget is a streamlined plan that calls for no hikes in property taxes or water and sewer rates, while holding the line on expenses.

In addition to the outside-agency cuts, the city manager is recommending a six-month freeze on the filling of 14 job vacancies across all municipal departments to save money. Also, little is included for capital outlay expenses for needs related to buildings, infrastructure projects and equipment.

For the first time in recent memory, no raises are recommended for municipal personnel.

The decreases eyed for the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Public Library have struck a nerve with a majority of the commissioners, based on reactions Thursday night in the wake of the budget hearing.

“I’m not in favor of cutting any of the special agency funds,” Commissioner Steve Yokeley said.

Fellow board member Tom Koch echoed that concern, pointing to the potential disruption for organizations that have become a big part of the community’s fabric.

“It’s taken them decades to get where they are,” Koch said.

Commissioner Jon Cawley reminded Thursday night that budget approvals require three votes by the council. “And I’ll happily be the third,” he said of joining Yokeley and Koch in opposing the agency reductions as the process reaches its conclusion.

