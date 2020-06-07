Salvation Army in dire need of non-perishables

Local Salvation Army officials say the agency is experiencing an urgent need for non-perishable food donations in its quest to continue meeting demand in the community.

As a result, the organization will be conducting a food drive on Saturday in the parking lot of Central United Methodist Church on North Main Street in Mount Airy from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Our most urgent needs are for canned proteins like tuna, chicken, beans and potted meats as well as items like Spaghetti O’s, peanut butter and canned fruits,” the group said in announcing the food drive.

“Other helpful items include canned vegetables like corn, green beans and potatoes. We also need ready-to-eat items for our homeless population such as Spam, Vienna Sausages, crackers, fruit cups and other canned foods with pop-top style lids.

“We are grateful to our generous neighbors who enable us to do the most good in Mount Airy and the surrounding communities.”

Questions regarding the food drive or local Salvation Army needs can be directed to Lt. Lea Brooks at (336) 786-4075 ex. 4.