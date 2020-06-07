60 students awarded Armfield Scholarships

Forty Surry County Schools graduating seniors were among those who recently were awarded Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation scholarships.

The scholarships are awarded to students who will be attending four-year colleges and universities or Surry Community College, as well as to students at the community college who will be transferring to a four-year school to complete their undergraduate degree.

This year’s award recipients were honored with a virtual scholarship recipient reception.

Members of the Surry County Schools Class of 2020 received 40 of the 60 Armfield scholarships awarded to high school students in this county.

Dr. Travis Reeves, county superintendent, was joined online by district administrators, members of the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation, and high school principals for the virtual scholarship reception.

The 2020 Armfield Scholarship recipients and families from each of the respective high schools were recognized are:

East Surry High School: Grace Edwards, Eliza Hart, Madison Joyce, Abbie Koons, Peter Kulsziski, Sarah Mann, Ryan Presnell, Jacob Smith, Avery Tucker, and Natalie Zachman.

Additionally, each year, the foundation awards the top-ranked scholarship recipient from East Surry High School the John C. McKenzie Award, in honor of a respected, long-time employee of Mr. Armfield. Grace Edwards is the 2020 recipient of the John C. McKenzie Award and will receive an additional $1,000 per academic year.

North Surry High School: Bailey Atkins, Brianna Bobbitt, Rebecca Cahall, Brady Hatcher, Ashley Hunsucker, Ellie McHone, Spreeanne Norris, Kassidy Puckett, Valentina Purcaru, Britney Shelton, and Mary Beth Taylor.

Surry Central High School: Gracie Brindle, Jasmine Crotts, Landon Cummings, Madison Goins, Brooklyn Lester, Nolan McMillen, Alexis Wilson, and Whitney Wood.

Surry Early College High School of Design: Angelica Alvarez Orlachia, John Billos, Anayeli Garcia Villa, Mario Hernandez, Caleb LeFevre, Caitlinn McBride, Adam Myers, Kevin Rivera Araujo, Hallee Stanley, Alex Urquiza, and Krystal Young.

Mindy Oakley, executive director of the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation shared comments and well wishes for the Class of 2020.

“This is definitely a different year, but we are so thrilled to be able to honor our same traditions and recognize all of the recipients of the Armfield Scholarship,” said Oakley. “We are excited to see what all of what you will do and what you will become in the years to come. The Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation is thrilled to be able to support you through college.”

Other representatives from the foundation in attendance were board chair Adair Armfield, board member Bedford Cannon, and Diana Hedgspeth, accountant and scholarship/grant administrator.

“Despite these unprecedented times, we want to acknowledge the Edward M. Armfield Sr. Foundation, and recognize and congratulate all scholarship recipients,” Dr. Reeves said.

“2020 will be known for a lot of things. I choose to say that it is a year of resilience when I think of these students and all they stand for. They can detect the cause of problems, handle their emotions, keep calm in stressful situations, and trust themselves. They are realistic and empathetic. They have stood tall throughout their school career and this scholarship is an amazing opportunity to help them on their pathway to a bright future.”