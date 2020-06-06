Troop collects 1,550 pounds of food

Boy Scout Troop 553 of White Plains recently held a Scouting for Food effort, collecting 1,550 pounds of non-perishable food donations and $358 in monetary donations for Foothills Food Pantry.

The troop regularly does a Scouting for Food program, in which scouts visit a neighborhood, leaving bags hanging on mailboxes or doorknobs, asking residents to fill the bags with non-perishable food items on an appointed day, usually a week later. The scouts return that day to pick up the food and any monetary donations.

This was an extra Scouting for Food event, because troop members had noticed a shortage in food banks recently, related to COVID019.

