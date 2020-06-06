Protest disrupted by gun-wielding motorist

Protest organizer West Caudle, right, is confronted by a man with a gun in Elkin on Saturday. Photo: Robert Luffman

An Alaska man was arrested during an otherwise peaceful protest in Elkin on Saturday, after allegedly driving through an intersection filled with marchers, striking one, then exiting his car — with gun in hand — and engaging in a verbal altercation with the protestor he struck.

“Leroy O’Dell Boles of Alaska was arrested by the Elkin Police Department after he struck a pedestrian who was assisting others crossing the street in a cross walk during a protest organized by Yadkin Valley Community Matters,” according to a release from Elkin Police Department.

“The incident happened at the intersection of Main Street and Bridge Street. After the collision Mr. Boles exited his vehicle with a firearm which he held by his side and engaged in a verbal altercation with the victim. Officers of the Elkin Police Department arrived on scene as the incident was unfolding and Mr. Boles was quickly arrested. The victim of the incident did not report any injuries but there was damage to Mr. Boles’ vehicle from the collision.”

A large crowd of protesters had previously gathered at the corner of Market and Bridge Street, starting in the vacant lot diagonally across the street from the Elkin Farmers Market, beginning about 10 a.m.

The protest soon spread to all four corners of the intersection, and at around 11 a.m. a portion of the protesters began to march through Elkin’s downtown, down East Market Street to East Main Street, and turning west on Main Street.

Marchers were crossing Bridge Street when Boles pulled out of the backed-up southbound traffic on Bridge Street, went into the northbound lane and proceeded through the intersection filled with pedestrians, according to Elkin Police Chief Monroe Wagoner.

“Then he jumped out of the car with a gun,” said Wagoner.

Protest organizer West Caudle was struck by the car’s mirror as it went trough the intersection, according to several people at the scene.

Boles was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, going armed to the terror of the public, failure to yield to pedestrian. Boles was taken before a Surry County Magistrate and given a $60,000 secured bond and transported to the Surry County Jail.

“Please remain peaceful. Let’s finish what we came here to do,” Caudle said to the crowd after the incident. “Dry your tears. Clean your mind of anger. We have just witnessed the problems we have in this world.”

As Boles was placed in an Elkin Police cruiser and driven away. the crowd chanted support for the Elkin Police Department, Caudle thanked the Elkin cops, Elkin Fire Department and Surry Sheriff’s Department.

Elkin Police Department was assisted by Elkin Fire Department, the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, the Jonesville Police Department and Surry County Emergency Services.

The protest continued.

