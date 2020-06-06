Online sexual predator arrested

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office helped nab a suspected online sex predator recently, after a three-week undercover investigation involving six different law enforcement agencies spread across three states.

Wayne Carroll Jr., 35, was arrested in Cherokee County, South Carolina, by the sheriff’s office there on charges issued by Detective A. Doiel of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Those charges were exploitation of a minor, disseminating harmful material to a minor, and indecent liberties with a minor, according to a statement issued Friday by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

“During a three-week investigation, detectives with the sheriff’s office led an undercover operation during which Mr. Carroll solicited sexually explicit photographs of minors using social media,” the statement read. “The investigation revealed that Mr. Carroll had been targeting young females by using social media to send and retrieve explicit photographic images. Mr. Carroll also sent explicit photographic images of himself to an undercover detective during the operation.”

During his arrest, local authorities said officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a vehicle Mr. Carroll was operating and located “multiple electronic devices used to communicate over social media.”

Carroll is employed as a long-distance truck driver and did not list a permanent address with authorities.

According to Captain Scott Hudson, Surry County Sheriff Steve Hiatt and his office became involved when a local parent alerted the office, concerned that Carroll had contacted the parent’s daughter online. That launched the local three-week undercover operation which ultimately resulted in Carroll’s arrest.

“During this investigation, other agencies assisted in the operation and apprehension of Mr. Carroll including: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office (South Carolina), South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office (South Carolina), the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the North Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force,” Sheriff Hiatt said in his statement.

“When agencies work together like they did during this investigation, individuals like this have no jurisdictional lines to hide behind,” Hiatt said in extending his gratitude to the other agencies for their cooperation.