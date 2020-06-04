Mount Airy Police Reports

• Money was stolen during a break-in of a Mount Airy business which was discovered Sunday morning, according to city police reports.

A pry tool was used to gain access through a door at Panaderia, a bakery located in the 900 block of West Pine Street, enabling the theft of an unspecified sum of cash and a Wells Fargo money bag.

• A motorcycle owned by Cody Matthew John Bowman of Willow Street was stolen Sunday while parked in front of a residence on Lovill Street. The Kawasaki Ninja 250, for which no model year or tag number were listed, is valued at $800.

• Shonda Bree Midkiff of Crotts Road, an employee of Quality Inn on Rockford Street, told police that an undisclosed sum of money was stolen from her wallet by an unknown party sometime early Sunday morning while she was at the lodging establishment.

• Patricia Ruth Branson, 28, of 110 Timmons Lane, was charged with larceny Saturday at Walmart, where she allegedly took miscellaneous food, cleaning and beauty products with a total value of $364, which were recovered. Branson is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 2.

• Kelsey Megan Hazelwood, 25, of 674 Calloway Road in Lowgap, was jailed on a felony charge of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (heroin) after she was encountered by police during a suspicious-person investigation on May 27 in the parking lot of a car wash on Hamburg Street.

This resulted in a probable-cause search that turned up the illegal drug, arrest records state. Hazelwood, who also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, was confined in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and is facing a July 30 appearance in District Court.

• A car was stolen on May 20 from the roadway at a location on North Main Street near West Pine Street downtown. The owner of the 2005 Nissan Altima, red in color and bearing tag number PFA3518, is Richard Derrick Whitaker of Fairway Drive, Dobson. The car, which was unsecured at the time of the theft, is valued at $1,000.