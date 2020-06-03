Pilot library summer program to begin

A sign encourages help while limiting contact by asking those arriving at the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain to call the library at 336-368-2370 to check-out books, videos, and use its services. Dean Palmer | Special to the News

While not yet completely open to the public, the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library in Pilot Mountain is again available for local residents’ use by offering daily curbside service.

The library is being staffed from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and is again offering books and movies as well as many of its other regular services. Those wishing to check out books or movies or use other library services are asked to contact the library in advance. They will be notified when goods are ready to be picked up at an outside table.

A courier service will allow patron access to any books at the 13 branches in the four-county Northwestern Regional Library catalog, which encompasses Surry, Stokes, Yadkin and Alleghany counties. Check-outs are limited to 10 books and seven movies per library card. A drop off box is available for return.

“People can contact us online or by phone,” Program Assistant Diane Blakemore said. “We’ll be glad to work with them and to be as flexible as possible in order to meet needs.”

Throughout this week, the library is highlighting its Summer Kickoff. Registration packets for the weekly summer programs will be available on the outside table.

Online registration will also be available at nwrlibrary.mn.co along “read-alouds” and a platform for tracking progress throughout the summer. Participants also may follow along on the Charles H. Stone Memorial Library Facebook page where updates and photos will also be posted.

Each week will feature a variety of activities focusing on a different program theme including imagination, reptiles, treasure, heroes and the arts.

This week will feature the introduction of the summer sensory path sidewalk, highlighted by bright, colorful paintings. Part one, “The Galactic Alphabet Hop,” has been completed but additions will continue to be made throughout the summer.

The library’s summer program will begin next week, featuring virtual programs including online variations of favorite past activities.

An online tutor will be used to guide in the making of crafts and other hands-on activities. Participants can use items found at home or, if needed, can pick up craft supplies by contacting the library.

Some outdoor activities will be available but will not be staff-led and will not involve groups. Participants will be able to take part in activities at any time.

“This is a revised version of our summer program,” Blakemore said. “Now, we’re not able to have people in the building. Later we hope that will be possible, but even then, we’ll not be having entire groups at one time.”

Blakemore encourages community residents to take advantage of the library’s services by contacting staff through phone, email or Facebook. All, she assures, are checked regularly.

“We’re seeing a lot of enthusiasm,” she said.“People are delighted that we’re here and available. This summer should be exciting. Even with all the challenges, we’re excited to be able to offer new and different things for the public.”