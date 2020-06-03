RCC pools are opening today

Many a carefree summer day has been spent by the swimming pool at Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy, and while its aquatic facilities are opening today the scene won’t exactly resemble that of years past.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has closed numerous recreational and other public spaces, Mount Airy Parks and Recreation officials are putting both the outdoor and indoor pools at RCC into service, with restrictions in place.

This is part of a “soft opening” for some local recreation programs and activities, they said.

In announcing the opening of the pools effective today, Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis mentioned that this will be accompanied by the observance of social-distancing recommendations, among other safety provisions enacted.

The water space for open swimming will be limited to 57 people in both pools, according to Aquatics Supervisor Caleb Whitaker. Red markings have been placed in pool areas as distance guides.

In addition, reservations are being required for pool usage, along with a fee to participate. Adult supervision of children also is mandated.

The question of when the two pools might open, and under what scenario, was discussed during the last meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners on May 21.

City officials were in overall agreement with the opening of the aquatic facilities.

“My recommendation at the very earliest would be June 1,” Lewis told the commissioners.

“When we do, we’re going to have some people saying we’re not opening up soon enough and some are going to say we’re opening too soon,” said Commissioner Ron Niland, who believes the venue involved will be comparably threat-free from COVID-19.

“The pool is one of the safest places we can have our kids this summer,” Niland added.

There was discussion at the recent council meeting not only about the opening date for the pools, but concerning a recommendation by Lewis that the fee structure would have to be altered to address the extra challenges posed by the pandemic.

This reflects the fact that fewer people will be allowed on site at any given time than normal, coupled with additional expenses posed by the disease.

“If you’re going to be doing a lot of sanitizing, that’s going to increase your expenses,” Commissioner Jon Cawley said of one step involved and the need to charge more in response.

“I don’t think we can keep things the same and spend more money just so people can swim,” Cawley commented. “And I think the public needs to understand that.”

Rules for pools, other activities

The commissioners decided to empower the parks and rec staff to implement whatever fee and other changes will be necessary to meet the challenges at hand.

“I think you can get creative with this,” Niland told Lewis.

The resulting list of rules announced by the latter includes provisions for a “soft launch” strategy involving the pool and other programs, described as “many new requirements” for all participants.

(Along with the opening of the pools today, the parks and rec unit began offering one-hour social-distancing soccer clinics for youth, effective Tuesday. The same day, one-hour social-distancing outdoor fitness classes also began for adults.)

Under the rules:

• Social distancing is required for all activities — anyone not social distancing will be asked to leave.

• Daily reservations will be required for all programs and activities, though one may reserve a spot no more than 24 hours in advance by calling RCC at 336-786-8313.

• A new waiver is mandated for all participants, which they can print from a website and bring with them to the activity.

• An activity fee/pass will be required for all participants, with cash and check payments accepted for exact amounts on the day of the activity. No specific figures were announced.

• Participation will be limited to meet recommendations.

