Surry County Most Wanted

Scales Richardson Spencer Wright Duncan

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• Harold Eugene Ritchie, 25, white male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for larceny;

• Henry Daniel Scales, 45, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for driving while impaired;

• Ernest Samuel Peoples, Jr., 44, black male, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia;

• Makaila Gail Stevenson, 37, white female, wanted on probation violations and is on probation for felony and misdemeanor larceny.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following people:

• Virgil Lee Richardson, 48, white male, wanted for felony obtaining property by false pretense, and also a failure to appear in court charge;

• Geoffrey Lincoln Duncan, 37, black male, wanted for felony flee to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, and driving left of center;

• Steven Edgar Spencer, 51, white male, wanted for felony breaking and entering;

• Michael Edgar Wright, 51, white male, wanted for felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anyone with information on these individuals should call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at 401-8900.