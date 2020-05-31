Mount Airy Police Reports

• A suspicious-person investigation has led to a Mount Airy man being arrested on a felony drug charge, according to city police reports.

Jonathan Ryan Broughton, 40, of 472 S. Franklin Road, was encountered by officers Monday in the 600 block of Riverside Drive and admitted to having illegal substances, which led to methamphetamine and paraphernalia being located in one of his pockets, arrest records state.

Broughton was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in District Court on July 27.

• The Tractor Supply store on Rockford Street was the scene of a crime discovered on May 22, which involved the theft of a utility trailer and $1,500 in damage to a chain-link fence of a secured lot from which the 5-foot-by-8-foot Carry-On trailer, valued at $599, was removed.

• A May 21 incident in which a man was bitten by a dog led to a charge against the owner of the canine.

Jody Wayne Potts of King, an employee of United Plastics Corp. on Hay Street, encountered the canine — identified as a Great Dane — while trying to secure a door at the business.

Four Great Danes were found to be running loose on South Street nearby and located at United Plastics. The dogs’ owner, Bob Allen Rowinsky, 73, of 707 N. Main St., had been warned multiple times about that practice, and previously charged, and now is facing another violation of allowing dogs to run at large concerning the incident on Hay Street. The case is set for the June 17 session of Surry District Court.

• Keith Allen Woolum, 45, of 186 Smith Lane, was charged with larceny and hit and run on May 21. The theft violation stems from an incident that day in which Woolum allegedly stole a Shark vacuum cleaner valued at $160 from Big Lots on Carter Street. No details were listed concerning the hit-and-run matter.

Woolum is slated for an Aug. 17 appearance in District Court.

• Timothy Jerome Green, 61, of 2026 Dyson Place, was served with a criminal summons on May 19 for two counts of operating a vehicle with no insurance, which had been issued the day before. Green’s court date is July 13.

• A dealer registration plate owned by Mount Airy Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram was reported as either stolen or lost at the North Andy Griffith Parkway business on May 19. The serial number of the plate is FD93488.

• Larry Dwayne Bouldin, 49, of 338 Durham St., was jailed on a second-degree trespassing charge on May 18 at Walmart, from which Bouldin had been banned by store loss-prevention personnel in March 2015. He was held in the Surry County Jail on a $1,000 secured bond and is facing a July 13 District Court date.

• A case involving injury to real property occurred on May 16 at the residence of Caleb Wesley Brown on Granite Street, where an unknown suspect caused damage to a window screen and door estimated at $70.

• Brenda Susan Ferry, 50, of 115 Bank St., was charged with driving while impaired and hit and run on May 15. Ferry, who was operating a 1996 Ford F-150 pickup, was arrested in the 400 block of East Pine Street and held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond.

The case is set for the July 20 session of District Court.

• Christy Lynn Durham, 39, of 1013 Slate Mountain Road, was charged with driving while impaired on May 15 after a traffic crash on North Franklin Road near Pipers Gap Road involving a 2011 Harley-Davidson Sportster. It led to Durham being transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem with unspecified injuries.

She is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on June 25.

• Phyllis Ilene Wilkinson of Country Fields Lane was the victim of a crime involving the obtaining of property by false pretense which was reported on May 14. A known suspect gave Wilkinson a check on a closed account as payment for four French bulldog puppies.

No total loss figure was listed for the transaction that took place in the Lowe’s Hardware parking lot.

• Police were told on May 13 that property reported stolen last month from Hull Sales and Rentals on West Pine Street, which records indicate was a U-Haul tow dolly valued at $1,000, had been returned to the business by an unknown individual. The tow dolly, a device used to transport vehicles, reportedly was taken on April 10.