Dental team doles out gift bags, goodwill

Kayla Williams leaves care package recipients with a parting thought of “Share kindness.” Dr. John Gravitte stands beside a table containing care packages filled with hygienic, food and other useful items to help recipients deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Volunteer David Brinkley prepares to load a gift bag into a car. The “tooth fairy” (aka dental hygienist Whittley McMillian) greets those arriving for the “Community with Heart” care package distribution Saturday outside the office of Dr. John Gravitte in Mount Airy. Tom Joyce | The News

From graduations to fast food, it’s increasingly become a drive-through world — but on Saturday in Mount Airy the attraction was not fries or diplomas, but free care packages to help people endure the coronavirus pandemic.

A long line of vehicles was already waiting outside the dental office of Dr. John Gravitte on North Pointe Boulevard when the “Community with Heart” distribution began at 9 a.m.

Members of Gravitte’s team had assembled more than 400 gift bags containing an array of useful items designed to help one get through most any crisis, including that wrought by COVID-19.

The list included hand sanitizer, face masks, paper towels, toilet tissue, bottled water, bandages/Band-Aids, personal toiletry items such as soap and lotion, multi-vitamins, dental hygiene kits, canned vegetables, pasta dinners, other non-perishable foods, a wide array of information to link recipients to resources for health issues including diabetes and heart disease, and more.

“Our goal is really to target those people who don’t have access to care,” marketing director Amanda Fretwell of the dental practice had said beforehand. She mentioned that a variety of local businesses and other entities had contributed items for the giveaway.

The bulging gift bags waited on a table in front of Gravitte’s office Saturday as folks arrived for the pickups on a first-come, first-served basis through a drive-through arrangement.

Recipients eager

Traffic was backed up on the long driveway leading to the facility, and down Galax Trail nearly to U.S. 52 before the distribution.

Bobby Roberson of Mount Airy was a back-seat passenger in the first car in line containing some other people and said they had arrived on the scene at 7 a.m. Saturday — two hours before it started.

Yet he didn’t seem to mind the wait and expressed appreciation for the “Community with Heart” campaign.

“I think it’s good for people,” Roberson said of being able to receive a helping hand during a difficult economic time for many.

“It’s rough,” he added.

Along with the items geared toward physical well-being, those conducting the distribution — about a dozen people including dental office employees and Gravitte family members — offered moral support that might have been just as important.

They carried bags to each vehicle while warmly greeting all recipients.

There was even a strategically placed “tooth fairy” complete with wings (dental hygienist Whittley McMillian), who held a large welcome sign to those arriving.

And as they left the site, they were treated to another volunteer, Kayla Williams, who stood beside blue balloons and a poster saying “Share kindness” while wearing a T-shirt bearing the slogan “Smile — it’s free.”

As if all that were not enough, Williams also was operating a bubble machine.

Smooth operation

Gravitte’s staff is accustomed to conducting annual Dentistry from the Heart events offering free tooth-care services, which included the addition of one for veterans last fall.

But the latest dentistry campaign, which had been scheduled for May 9, was postponed indefinitely due to issues surrounding public gatherings posed by COVID-19, leading to a decision to give out the coronavirus care packages instead.

“We’ve never done this before,” Fretwell said of such a distribution effort, which didn’t appear to make a difference as the team employed the same logistical skills used for the free dentistry days to ensure a smooth operation on Saturday.

“You know what will flow and what won’t flow,” Fretwell said of the accumulated organizational knowledge.

Dr. Gravitte was right in the thick of things Saturday, assisting in giving out the care packages while acknowledging the need to address people’s mental outlook in addition to their basic survival.

This was reflected throughout the event, with an underlying recognition that unlike some societal ills, COVID-19 has affected every segment of the community and citizens should do all they can to help each other.

“We just wanted to give out some items I really feel people can use,” Gravitte said, including encouragement.

“It’s so important to put smiles on people’s faces right now.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.