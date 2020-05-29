COVID-19 mass testing set for Monday

Surry County will have its third mass-testing for COVID-19 event on Monday.

The Surry County Health and Nutrition Center, along with Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy, Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital in Elkin, and Hugh Chatham Express Care in Dobson, will be holding the mass testing from 8 a.m. until noon on that day.

This marks the third such mass testing event the agencies have done together, the first coming on May 11 and the second on May 18. This one will be run similar to those first two, with testing taking place at the same locations.

Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy will host drive-through testing in the parking lot located at the corner of S. South and Haymore Streets. Patients should follow directional signage and enter from Haymore Street. For more details visit choosenorthern.org/coronavirus.

The Dobson testing site will be in the parking lot where the Hugh Chatham Express Care is located, on 911 E. Atkins St. In Elkin, those seeking tests should enter the hospital’s grounds through the southern entrance of Parkwood Drive directly across from Pruitt Health. Patients visiting either of these locations should follow directional signage showing where to enter.

Additional information will be available on the hospital’s Facebook page.

Local, state and national health officials have said testing is important to controlling the spread of the virus by pinpointing outbreaks before they become major hot spots. Gov. Roy Cooper has repeatedly said North Carolina should have the ability to administer mass testing on a quick turn-around before fully reopening the state.

The most recent local mass testing event comes as local cases continue climbing. As of Thursday morning, Surry County’s total stood at 187 cases, with one death listed on the state Department of Heath and Humans Services. Local health and nutrition officials said this week a second Surry County resident had died from the disease.

Surrounding counties in North Carolina have likewise seen figures jump. Stokes County now sits at 60, Yadkin County is at 154 with 2 deaths, Wilkes County is at 486 with 4 deaths, Alleghany County has 14 cases, and Forsyth County has 1,081 cases with 9 deaths.

Neighboring localities in Virginia have likewise seen case numbers climb. Carroll County has 88 confirmed cases with 1 death, Galax has 107 cases, Grayson County stood Thursday at 32 cases and Patrick County at 18.

Tests in Surry County Monday are available on a first come, first serve basis. Test seekers may receive a COVID-19 test with or without symptoms. Through state funding, Surry County residents who are underinsured or uninsured may be tested at no cost to them; there are a limited number of these free tests. Both Northern Regional and Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospitals have their own supplies of test kits for those who are insured. Patients with insurance should bring a current insurance card, photo identification, and a valid phone number. It is anticipated that most results will be available for those tested by Friday, June 5.

“It is imperative for those tested to understand that they must self-isolate in their homes until they receive their test results,” the Health and Nutrition Center officials said.

Anyone with questions about this event should contact Surry County Health and Nutrition Center at 336-401-8400. For more general information about COVID-19, dial 2-1-1, or 888-892-1162, and to stay up to date on COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus or text COVIDNC to 898211.