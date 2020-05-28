Inspection effort targets fire hydrants

It’s a fact that might never show up as a question on a test or during an episode of “Jeopardy!”: There are nearly 1,000 fire hydrants within the city limits of Mount Airy.

And it’s also a fact that those hydrants need to be checked and serviced from time to time, to ensure the devices will be readily available during an emergency.

“Water is our most-abundant and least-expensive firefighting agent and we need to be sure it is accessible,” Mount Airy Fire Chief Zane Poindexter summed up Thursday.

This is being accompanied by an effort to inspect all hydrants in the city — 998 to be exact — in accordance with national fire standards.

In addition to examining whether they are in proper working order, the colors assigned to various hydrants are being checked, and repainted if faded, as part of a color-coding system that assigns certain shades based on the output of a hydrant.

Those colors are red, orange, green and blue, with the blue hydrants boasting the largest water pressure of more than 1,500 gallons per minute.

“We need to know that when we pull up onto the (fire) scene,” Poindexter explained regarding the capacity of a particular hydrant.

The inspections have been conducted annually for more than 25 years, he said, but the process sometimes can be confusing to citizens. That prompted the launching of a public-awareness effort for the 2020 version so residents will know what is involved.

Hydrant checks are expected to occur over the next couple of months.

As far as the colors go, there have been cases in which people repainted hydrants located in their yards in order “to spruce them up,” Poindexter related, which is a definite no-no. In those instances, the devices must be repainted the proper color to match their output.

“The color code means something,” the chief emphasized.

Fire crews also check the mechanical operation of hydrants, making sure they are oiled and flowing properly, with the caps, or top portions, of the devices inspected to determine if they are stuck or rusted.

The process further includes flushing out the hydrants, which can result in dingy or discolored water coming from faucets or appearing in toilets of nearby homes or businesses, due to sediment being stirred up in the system.

Poindexter says letting the faucets run and flushing the toilets until the temporary discoloration disappears will alleviate this problem.

Citizens also can be curious when they see water spewing from a hydrant, and assume something is wrong, but this is a normal part of the maintenance procedure.

“If anybody sees a hydrant left on, that will be the reason,” Poindexter added.

Advice for residents

Along with urging citizens not to paint fire hydrants to match their artistic tastes, Poindexter wants city residents to observe basic safety precautions during the annual inspection process.

This includes driving carefully in areas where crews are working and watching for fire trucks parked along streets.

Poindexter also says people should not be adding landscaping elements around hydrants, which is a direct violation of fire codes.

He has seen hedges, for example, planted right up against the fixtures. Along with hampering firefighters’ accessibility to them, the presence of foliage can limit their ability to locate hydrants during an emergency when time is of the essence.

“We will take out weedeaters and chainsaws,” Poindexter said of the need to keep hydrants clear of shrubbery or bushes.

He believes Mount Airy is blessed to have such a proliferation of hydrants in its midst, unlike some communities that must depend on imported water for firefighting purposes.

“That’s why we don’t have any tankers or water tenders in our fleet,” Poindexter advised. The hydrant system is “the only water source we need.”

Poindexter says cooperation from the public additionally plays a huge role in keeping the municipality protected.

“The Mount Airy Fire Department greatly appreciates the assistance of citizens in helping us save lives and property.”

