Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Mount Airy man is facing a larceny charge stemming from an incident at Walmart in which he allegedly took equipment valued at nearly $300, according to city police reports. Justin Ryan Sexton, 37, of 126 Big Robert Trail, is accused of stealing an air compressor, a 20-volt grinder and a reciprocating saw last Friday.

All the property was recovered and Sexton is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 9.

• A vehicle was discovered stolen last Thursday at Lowe’s Hardware, involving a 2010 Kia Forte owned by Shelby Lynn Utt of Oak Grove Church Road, which is valued at $3,000. The car, black in color, was bearing license tag number PHC7835 when taken by an unknown suspect.

• Amazon packages containing two elephant tapestries and two cell phone macro lenses were stolen on May 7 from the home of Rocia Vasquez on Mountain View Road. The loss totaled $30.

• A registration plate, number FD94730, was removed from a 2007 Lincoln MKZ owned by Scenic Motors on Rockford Street on May 7 while the vehicle was at Food Lion on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

• Danielle Faye Johnson, 33, of 2352 Old Highway 601, was charged with larceny, possession of stolen property and first-degree trespassing at Walmart on May 6, stemming from her alleged theft of a pair of $10 shoes that were recovered.

Johnson previously had been banned from the store, in February 2017, resulting in the trespassing violation. She is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on July 13.