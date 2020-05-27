Pilot commish not seeking reelection

Commissioner Kim Quinn, center, visits a shop in downtown Shelby while attending a conference with then-Commissioner Linda Needham and Mayor Evan Cockerham in March 2017. Submitted photo Commissioner Kim Quinn urges the crowd to make a commitment for change at a 2017 rally for a group called Citizens Unite for Love and Community. Tom Joyce | The News Commissioner Kim Quinn, right, prepares to speak at a pre-election forum in 2016 along with Mary Meijboom and Franklin Nichols. Jeff Linville | The News

PILOT MOUNTAIN — After a half-dozen years on the town board, a Pilot Mountain commissioners has announced that she will not seek another term in office this fall.

Kimberly Quinn joined the town council as an appointee in 2014, then won her seat in the 2016 election. Now she says no more.

“My term as commissioner ends in November (technically in December after election results). I will not be running for another term as a commissioner for the Town of Pilot Mountain,” Quinn posted on social media.

“It’s been a learning experience for sure. Great strides have been made. I love this town! But overall, I need my personal voice back. I need more time for the family, my other jobs and myself. Being a public figure is draining.”

When reached for comment Wednesday, Quinn said she was busy with work and was unable to speak at the time.

Many of the seats up for grabs this fall had a filing period in December. In fact, in some cases where a person ran unopposed in the spring primary, the race is all but over already (barring a write-in candidate).

However, with elections that are non-partisan —such as the town races for Pilot Mountain, Dobson and Elkin — the filing period doesn’t come until July 6-17.

With a month and a half to go before that period starts, Quinn is giving ample warning that she won’t be running.

“The town of Pilot Mountain is a better place to live and work in because of Commissioner Quinn’s service,” said Mayor Evan Cockerham. “Although she is stepping out of public office, I have worked alongside her for long enough to know that she will continue to contribute in a myriad of ways, and for that I am very grateful.”

As for her “personal voice,” on Tuesday Quinn posted a link to a story about four Minneapolis cops who were fired after a man died from having one of the officers kneel with his knee on the suspect’s neck against department regulations.

On her post shed stated, “These stories … day after day make me sick on my stomach. I try not to post things anymore that could be taken as political and that compels people to argue. But I see the things happening. I see the injustice. I do believe in ‘black lives matter.’ Doesn’t mean I don’t think ‘all lives matter.’ Doesn’t mean I don’t think ‘Blue lives matter.’ It means I believe there is wrongdoing happening to black America. And they are just as important as any of us.”

In saying she wouldn’t be running for reelection, Quinn said, “If someone chooses to be in a political position – they are either crazy, have an agenda or love their community with a passion to improve it. I was crazy and had a passion to improve the community. Thanks to everyone that has supported me through this journey.”

When someone brought up volunteering somewhere, Quinn said, “I am taking a break from getting involved with new things. I still will have 3 other jobs after commissioner ends so I am working on simpler life.”

She has worked for Premium Tobacco, handles taxes as a certified public accountant and is the owner of Main Street Coffee.

In the 2016 election with two seats up for grabs, Quinn and then-newcomer Evan Cockerham beat out Mary Nunn Meijboom and Franklin Nichols. Cockerham came in first with 407 votes, or 34%, with Quinn close behind at 359 votes, or 30%.

Meijboom had 267 votes, 22.3%, and Franklin Nichols 154 votes, 12.9%.

Cockerham then ran for mayor in 2018 when Dwight Atkins announced his retirement. With two years left on his term, the board appointed Hilda Willis to finish the rest of Cockerham’s term.

Therefore, the two seats up for grabs in November belong to Quinn and Willis.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.