Local teen earns Eagle rank

New books available to check out from the Mount Airy Public Library.

Fiction

Simply Lies – David Baldacci

Shadow of Death – Heather Graham

The Secret Keeper of Jaipur – Alka Joshi

Queen of Thieves – Beezy Marsh

What Lies in the Woods – Kate Alice Marshall

Through a Darkening Glass – R.S. Maxwell

The Seaside Library – Brenda Novak

Plot Hound Peril – Anna Petelle and Glenda Younger

Silver Alert – Lee Smith

Large Print Fiction

Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Rendition – Joshua Hood

Remember Me – Tracie Peterson

Loyalty – Lisa Scottoline

Daughter of Eden – Jill Eileen Smith

Non-Fiction

Cries for Carteret – Chad Hollamon

***

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

STEAMed Up Tuesdays from 4 — 5 p.m. Interactive fun and learning for youth in grades 4 through 6.

***

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. The May book is “Under a Gilded Moon” by Joy Jordan-Lake. It is a novel of wealth, secrets and murder in the shadow of Biltmore House. This book is provided to us by North Carolina Reads, a statewide book club for 2023. You get to keep the book.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

Teen Book Club, every fourth Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. This month the club is reading “The Emerald City of Oz” by L. Frank Baum.

***

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

The A.V. Club at the library Mondays at 6 p.m. for teens and preteens. We will be learning how to use video and sound production equipment.

***

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club is held on the fourth Tuesday of the Month at 6 p.m. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our May Read will be “The Lost Colony Murder on the Outer Banks: Seeking Justice for Brenda Joyce Holland,” by John Railey. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p., for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

The Pre-Teen Book Club meets every third Thursday at 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of this month’s book and join us for some fun. We will be reading, “The Scarecrow of Oz” by L. Frank Baum.

***

On May 23 at 6:30 p.m. Join North Carolina Humanities for an interactive panel discussion examining themes from the North Carolina Reads selection “Under a Gilded Moon.” This panel will explore themes of wealth, poverty, corruption, and family obligations during the Gilded Age. This event features author Joy Jordan-Lake and Dr. Jennifer Le Zotte in a conversation moderated by NC Humanities Board Trustee Mike Wakeford.

***

Bright Star Touring Theatre and the Mount Airy Public Library Present, Gus Goes Green: A STEM Adventure Gus Goes on Saturday, April 29 at 11 a.m. Gus, a giant dog puppet, leads you on a STEM-inspired adventure around the globe. This event is provided to you by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library and this project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

***

Afternoon With the Author on Saturday, April 29 at 1 p.m. Sarah Martin Byrd, a local author from the Elkin community, will be onhand. Her works include “Shackled to My Father’s Sins,” “The River Keeper,” and “In the Coal Mine Shadows.”

***

Turkish movie and T.V. star Engin Akyürek’s short story collection Silence will be the subject of a book presentation on May 6 at noon. Since its release in 2018, the collection has been published into several languages, including English. In the U.S., a portion of the sales of each book will go to the Aziz and Gwen Sancar Foundation and the Sancar Turkish Cultural and Community Center is a Chapel Hill, a nonprofit that offers educational, cultural and social programs and events dedicated to increasing understanding of Turkey, its people, customs, and history.

***

The Surry County Genealogical Association presents author and storyteller Randell Jones on May 15 at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose. Jones will present “Other Lives of Daniel Boone—a wife, a daughter and his 20th century commemorators in North Carolina.”

***

Berries in a Basket, Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m. Master Gardener Robin Portis leads another free healthy workshop. You will need to bring a hanging basket of your choice, no more than 10 inches in diameter. Registration is required. Call 336-789-5108 or come in to reserve a spot.

***

Bright Star Theatre Presents Alice in Wonderland on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. The Lewis Carroll literary classic is brought to life in this 45 minute adventure. Join Alice on her journey into the rabbit hole, packed with some eccentric and fantastical characters who will take you on an imaginative ride. This event is provided by the Friends of the Mount Airy Public Library and this project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/