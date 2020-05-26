Millenium celebrates graduates

Hemil Hira presents the last will of the Class of 2020. Hemil will be attending the University of NC at Chapel Hill Submitted photo Jack Bevard, honor graduate, delivers an address to the students. Jack will be attending NC State University in the College of Engineering. Submitted photo Alayna Smith is the recipient of the 2020 Kirby R. McCrary College Scholarship, which is given annually to the graduating senior who best exemplifies the virtues consistently modeled by Headmaster McCrary: integrity, conviction, kindness, gentleness, grace, and good humor. Alayna will be attending NC State University in the College of Engineering. Submitted photo Families sat in the parking lot, videoing the ceremony and honking their car horns to applaud the graduates. Submitted photo Logan Santich waits his turn to walk across the stage. Submitted photo Miles Weatherman waits his turn to walk across the stage. Submitted photo

It might not have been traditional, but Millennium Charter Academy celebrated its seniors with an outdoor graduation ceremony Saturday, with plenty of joy and happiness on display.

With all of the senior class earning their diploma, there was clapping, cheering, and even automobile horn honking as each of the seniors crossed the outdoor stage area to receive a diploma.

As with virtually everything in society, COVID-19 affected the annual ceremony. Because of state and CDC guidelines limiting the gathering of large groups indoors, the school held the ceremony outside. Parents and family members remained in their automobiles, spaced out in the school’s parking lot, while speakers, school faculty, and students were housed under a tent set up for the ceremony.

Graduates crossed the stage individually while Pam Braley, upper school director, read their accomplishments and told of their plans.

“Even though the ceremony was not traditional, it was beautiful and moving and will be long remembered by the graduates and their families,” said Lu Ann Browne, director of development for the school.

While many graduation ceremonies are built around a guest speaker or faculty speakers, Saturday’s Millennium event was heavy in student participation. Senior class president Braydon Legere opened the commencement with the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence. After a welcoming statement by Braley, seniors Caleb Adams and Hemil Hira presented the class will, and honor graduates Alayna Smith and Jack Bevard presented addresses to their classmates.

Lower School Director Michael Reeves presented the Kirby R. McCrary Scholarship, which is given annually to the graduating senior who best exemplifies the virtues consistently modeled by Headmaster McCrary: integrity, conviction, kindness, gentleness, grace, and good humor. This year’s scholarship was presented to Alayna Smith.

To conclude the ceremonies, McCrary presented a charge to the class to always seek truth, goodness, and beauty throughout their lives.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, graduates were given yard signs bearing their photos and “Class of 2020” and exited the school grounds as teachers waved goodbye from the sidewalks.

The Millennium Charter Academy Class of 2020 consists of Caleb Adams, Jack Bevard, Jimmie Blick, Morgan Bowman, Emily Brooks, Jonah Brown, Justin Cooke, Isaiah Fitzpatrick, Seth Haithcock, Angel Hawks, Hemil Hira, Andrew Lawson, Matthew Lee, Braydon Legere, Chad Marteny, Emily Marteny, Thomas McGuire, Emery Meadows, Caroline Reid, Logan Santich, Alayna Smith, Zachary Wardle, Chase Watkins, Miles Weatherman, Lanie Woodcock, and Sarah Woolard.

Honor Marshals were Madison Lawson, Trisaia Legere, Delia Ferry, Kaya McDowell, Kayla McDowell, Haley StagerCale, Ashton Golding, Sadie O’Neal, Cameron Adams, Anna Windsor, Emma Kriek and Emily Richardson.