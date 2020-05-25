Wreath laying honors local war dead

Despite the fact Mount Airy officials were unable to hold a full-fledged Memorial Day program this year due to COVID-19, the city still managed to honor military members who’ve made the supreme sacrifice.

That occurred through a wreath-laying ceremony Monday morning at the Mount Airy War Memorial on the corner of South Main and Rockford streets, which lists the names of Surry Countians killed in all U.S. wars.

On a cool, cloudy day that matched the solemnness of the occasion, members of the City of Mount Airy Honor Guard placed the wreath in front of a fountain at the monument in a show of dignity and respect.

Normally on Memorial Day, hundreds of people would have been occupying that site to hear remarks by special speakers, patriotic music including the playing of “Taps” and witness ceremonial activities such as a rifle volley salute to the war dead.

Restrictions on public gatherings and the imposing of social distancing this year reduced that to the wreath laying, but those taking part in Monday’s event were deeply engaged in their mission all the same.

“I’ve got family members in the military,” Honor Guard member Jerry Hatmaker said in reflecting on the significance of the gesture.

Fellow member Steve Everett said he thinks it’s important to always remember the sacrifices made by service members — “to honor our fallen who fought for our freedoms.”

“And it’s just an honor to memorialize them,” said Hatmaker.

Although Monday’s wreath laying was not open to the public as a result of the coronavirus, that didn’t keep about 10 people from attending, who watched the brief ceremony from a distance while scattered over the grounds.

One was Ben Currin, a local Vietnam veteran who rode up on his Harley-Davidson and parked in a city post office lot across the street from the war memorial. Currin, who was wearing an American flag hoodie and a 101st Airborne Division cap, supplied a simple reason for coming there:

“To respect my friends who didn’t make it home.”

In an apparent reference to the various restrictions in place for public gatherings due to COVID-19, Currin said he attempted to mount a Memorial Day event of his own.

“I did a one-man parade,” he explained, a trip around Mount Airy’s central business district aboard the motorcycle.

Currin indicated that he was taking the crowd limitations in stride and dealing with the situation as best he could.

“I can’t help what the officials say we can and can’t do,” he said.

“But I know what I can do, which is to pay my respects.”

City proclamation

Mayor David Rowe also issued a special holiday proclamation.

“Memorial Day represents one day of national awareness and reverence, honoring those Americans who died while defending our nation and its values,” the proclamation states in part.

“While we should honor these heroes every day for the profound contribution they have made to securing our nation’s freedom, we should honor them especially on Memorial Day.”

Noting that this has required sacrifices of those from every generation, the proclamation adds that it is the solemn duty of all Americans to honor the proud soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guard members who’ve been lost throughout U.S. history.

“Every life is a loss to their loved ones, to our military and to our nation — Americans stand with families who grieve, and we share in their great sorrow and great pride,” it states.

“By giving their lives in the cause of freedom for this great country, the United States of America, these heroes protected and inspired all Americans.”

