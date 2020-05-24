Surry County Most Wanted

Billings Johnson Branch Campbell Eustace

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:

• James Daniel Billings, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine, use/possess drug paraphernalia, drive while license revoked and no insurance;

• David Robert Patterson, 38, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony possess methamphetamine;

• Dylan Blaize Brintle, 26, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for assault on female, possess schedule VI controlled substance, use/possess drug paraphernalia and injury to personal property;

• Roderic Sterling Mayes, 47, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for driving while impaired.

View all probation absconders on the internet at http://webapps6.doc.state.nc.us/opi and click on absconders. Anyone with information on any probation absconders should contact Crime Stoppers at 786-4000, county probation at 719-2705 or the Mount Airy Police Department at 786-3535.

***

• Matthew Ross Johnson, 34, a white male wanted on charges of felony larceny of motor vehicle and felony possession of stolen goods;

• Rachel Mae Branch, 35, a white female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Robert Michael Campbell, 38, a white male wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support;

• Krista Mercedes Eustace. 23, a white female wanted on a charge of failure to pay child support.