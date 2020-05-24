‘Flag runners’ inspire community

Long-distance running is difficult enough, but imagine also lugging a large American flag around for five or more miles, a flag which might flap in the wind the entire time and otherwise be unwieldy with its extra weight.

Two Mount Airy men have regularly been doing just that in recent weeks, hitting the pavement on Saturdays for five-to-seven-mile treks that take them through the downtown area and other parts of the city while toting Old Glory.

Although running is a great way to stay in shape, the main motivation for Tommy Branch and Ed Badgett III has not been physical fitness or athletic achievement, but a desire to inspire and solidify the community during the coronavirus crisis.

“It’s really just a sense of unity,” Badgett said of what the pair has been seeking to instill during their weekly runs.

“This is something that Tommy started,” he added regarding the idea for their leg-powered journeys through town, which Badgett thought was an “awesome” thing to do at this point in time. “So I joined him.”

The story actually begins months ago, when Branch, 51 — a member of running clubs who regularly has taken part in competitive long-distance events at various venues across the region — saw people carrying flags during one race.

“They weren’t there to make a good time,” Branch recalled. “They might have been veterans, I don’t have a clue.”

Yet that image made an impression on Branch, who carried a flag during last fall’s half-marathon in Mount Airy as a pacer. That is an experienced runner who participates in such races to help others, by sticking to a certain speed to allow those competing to know how fast they are going.

When the COVID-19 pandemic rolled around, Branch decided to elevate the gesture to a new level, subsequently joined by Badgett.

After all, both local men did have some extra time on their hands. As a longtime educator who now works with special-needs students at Meadowview Magnet Middle School in Surry County, Branch has been sidelined by the closing of campuses due to the disease. He is managing to stay in touch with students and keep them engaged through virtual remote schoolwork.

Badgett also has been experiencing a downturn in his career field as chef, manager and sommelier (trained and knowledgeable wine professional) at Old North State Winery downtown, where business has been hampered by COVID-19.

Branch further pointed out that organized runs he normally would take part in at this time of year have been put on hold by the epidemic.

He said a conversation with his wife preceded the decision to start the regular Saturday runs in light of the coronavirus implications.

They agreed that “everybody needs a little cheering up — I think I said ‘uplifting,’” Branch recounted.

Originally, the runs were envisioned for just every Saturday in April, but then stretched into May. At last report, the plan called for one last outing during the Memorial Day holiday period.

Community responds

Branch and Badgett purposely targeted high-visibility areas for their weekly runs, such as the central business district and local neighborhoods including ones in northern Mount Airy.

“Up around Central Methodist, it can get pretty windy up there,” Branch said of a church in that section where the burden of carrying a banner intensifies.

And those who witnessed the two pass while proudly bearing the U.S. flags immediately caught on to their mission of solidarity, patriotism and inspiration during this unprecedented, challenging period in history.

“People were on their porches waving,” Badgett said.

“We get a lot of waves, a lot of honks,” he mentioned in listing the typical reactions invoked. “And I think it does help galvanize the community a little bit.”

“I’ve had people inside the car salute,” Branch said in reference to motorists who encounter the “flag runners.”

“I feel like it did what it set out to do,” Badgett said of the run campaign’s goal of inspiring local residents.

“We are a lot more alike than we are different.”

At times, other runners have joined Branch and Badgett during the Saturday events, although Branch says this has not approached the magnitude of what occurs in the movie “Forrest Gump.”

In it, the title character runs across America at one point after returning from the Vietnam War, growing a thick beard and attracting a large group of disciples who jog behind him along the way.

“I am a big ‘Forrest Gump’ fan,” Branch disclosed while playing down any comparison with the runs here, but “I haven’t shaved since I started this.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.