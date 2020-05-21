City Memorial Day event altered

Memorial Day has always been a time for this community to gather in honor of military members who’ve died while serving their country and also show support for veterans in general — but not this year.

Again, the culprit is the coronavirus, which has put a halt to nearly every public event — not even stopping to show respect for deceased service personnel on the most-solemn of holidays, officially observed on the last Monday each May.

Mount Airy officials announced Wednesday that an annual Memorial Day program held at the city war memorial — which usually attracts large crowds to the site at the corner of South Main and Rockford streets — has been greatly altered for this year.

The 2020 holiday observance on Monday will not showcase the usual remarks by local government leaders and others, the presence of uniformed Honor Guards and Junior ROTC cadets, songs and ceremonial activities including rifle salutes. Nor will it feature the legions of attendees for the occasion, including veterans, whose overall attire tends to blend into a sea of red, white and blue.

This year’s Memorial Day observance has been limited to just the wreath-laying at the fountain of the city monument, erected during the 1980s in remembrance of those from Surry County who have died in all U.S. wars.

Even that gesture, scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, won’t be open to the public because of ongoing restrictions on larger gatherings posed by the pandemic.

The wreath-laying will be conducted by the City of Mount Airy Honor Guard.

In the absence of an all-inclusive program, Mayor David Rowe has issued a statement suggesting citizens should still do all they can to observe the holiday and what it represents — in their hearts if not publicly — while also urging unity.

“Memorial Day is a day to honor the men and women who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. military to protect our freedoms,” the mayor’s statement reads.

“On this day, we pay tribute to service members from all of America’s past wars who have died bravely serving our country,” it adds. “We all, as a nation, need to stand as one and remember the sacrifices of our valiant military fallen heroes.”

Rowe’s message also included a hint of regret over the fact such decisions downscaling or otherwise affecting normal community functions have to be made due to the coronavirus:

“Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times.”

