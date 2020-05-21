Procession honors Melva Houston

While parades normally celebrate happy occasions, one held Wednesday in Mount Airy had a somber tone as onlookers gathered along local streets in remembrance of singer Melva Houston.

Houston, 70, died last Thursday after a long battle with lung cancer. It was a devastating loss for a community that not only had developed a deep appreciation for her talents as a jazz/rhythm and blues artist but charitable endeavors she led to help the less fortunate.

Wednesday’s funeral parade, or cortege, was part of efforts to honor the memory of the beloved singer. The procession started from Spencer Funeral Home on North Main Street and wound its way through the downtown area en route to other areas of the city including Houston’s own neighborhood.

The parade was devised by Eddie Spencer, owner of the funeral home, who thought Houston was deserving of such extra attention due to the indelible mark the Memphis, Tennessee, native had made on her adopted hometown.

“I thought it would be appropriate for her,” said Spencer, who also disclosed that he is a huge fan of Houston’s music. “Absolutely.”

After leaving the funeral home, the procession containing about 20 vehicles — including an olive-green hearse bearing the body of the internationally acclaimed singer who had worked with such figures as Isaac Hayes — headed to the central business district.

North Main Street was closed to regular traffic, with city police officers positioned at intersections along it and other streets that were blocked over the course of the route to accommodate the solemn procession.

Local residents gathered downtown to pay their respects as the cortege led by a Mount Airy police vehicle passed.

“It was a good gesture,” Spencer said of the occasion that brought people out even on a chilly, drizzly day.

Edward McDaniels of Mount Airy was one of those who viewed the parade, from a perch at the gazebo on the corner of North Main and West Oak streets.

McDaniels, a fan of music in general and Melva Houston in specific, didn’t want to miss the event.

“I wanted to show my support for Melva,” he explained.

“That’s why I came out in this weather and stuff — I didn’t feel like it, but I felt I had to,” McDaniels added.

He recalled attending a concert featuring Houston in March 2019, billed as a comeback event for the singer who had put her career on hold for the better part of two years due to the cancer and related treatments.

“That’s the last time I got to see her,” McDaniels said of that concert held at L.H. Jones Auditorium on the grounds of a formally all-black campus in northern Mount Airy.

The parade ended at that venue, where a public viewing was held for Houston Wednesday afternoon ahead of a private memorial service today.

In addition to her music, the late singer was known for coordinating an annual Thanksgiving meal for the community for many years.

McDaniels said he was always impressed by Houston’s professionalism onstage.

“And she also had that quality that always knows how to hold an audience, that you need as an entertainer,” he recalled. “She had a good fan base.”

McDaniels, a big admirer of James Brown, said he called in a request to a local radio station after Wednesday’s parade to hear a song recorded by the King of Soul, “I Lost Someone,” in Houston’s memory.

“We’re going to miss her.”

