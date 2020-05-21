Mount Airy Police Reports

• Computerized devices valued at nearly $1,000 were stolen Monday night from the McDonald’s fast-food restaurant on Rockford Street, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Included were a Lenova laptop and an Apple iPad, along with a $100 backpack and various documents. The victim of the crime, perpetrated by one unknown suspect and another who police records indicate was known, is Matthew Alan Soots of Yadkinville, a McDonald’s employee.

• A traffic stop in the 1900 block of North Main Street, after a woman allegedly drove left of center, led to her being jailed Monday on weapons-related charges.

Joan King Hayes, 65, of 1820 Fancy Gap Road, is accused of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which is a felony; carrying a concealed gun; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Hayes was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond and slated for a July 13 appearance in District Court.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Hayes became a felon when she was convicted in 2014 of destroying evidence. She received probation and a suspended sentence.

• A break-in occurred on May 7 at the residence of Wilberto Velazquez Marquez in the 1000 block of South Main Street, which involved the theft of a gold necklace valued at $1,000. A glass door was broken to gain entry, with no damage figure listed.

• Joshua Clayton Worley, 35, of Eden, was charged with larceny at Walmart on May 7, stemming from the theft of a pressure washer valued at $254 which was recovered. Worley is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on June 25 and has been banned from Walmart.

• Police were told on May 5 that two industrial fans with a listed value of $225 had been stolen from Rivers Edge Express Car Wash on Kodiak Lane.