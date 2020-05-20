Mask giveaway passes 10,000 mark

If more people seem to be wearing face masks around Mount Airy, it’s probably due to the success of a campaign triggered by a $25,000 donation from a local resident and implemented by city government personnel.

“As far as I know, everything went really well,” Richard Fawcett, a retired attorney who made that contribution, said Tuesday regarding the effort dubbed “Mask Mount Airy.”

“I was pleased by the reports I received about how the city has handled the situation,” Fawcett added.

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners voted on May 7 to accept his $25,000 donation in order to provide more than 10,000 face masks to the public free of charge and help protect the community from the coronavirus.

A massive giveaway was initiated last week by the city government staff in response to a request by Fawcett that the masks reach citizens’ hands as soon as possible, with local cases of COVID-19 rising. As of Monday, these totaled 95 in Surry County, with one death.

The distribution campaign included face masks being given out on multiple days by Mount Airy police at Riverside Park and parks and rec personnel in front of Reeves Community Center. The city finance unit also got involved by distributing masks from the drive-through window of the Municipal Building.

A total of 1,161 masks were given out on May 11, the first day of the campaign, and another 3,965 through similar efforts last Wednesday, according to Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, who coordinated the distribution.

It additionally included masks being funneled through various community agencies that come into contact with the public and/or those in need, such as Mountain Valley Hospice, the Surry Homeless Affordable Housing Coalition, Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc. (YVEDDI) and the local visitors center/chamber of commerce, which delivered masks to downtown businesses.

Others were distributed through Axis Dimensional Stone; local dentist Dr. John Gravitte, who received 400 masks for a charitable effort by his office; and Commissioner Steve Yokeley.

After the one-week blitz, city officials announced that more than 10,000 had been distributed. The masks were obtained from Renfro Corp., which provided the protective coverings it manufactured at a reduced cost.

Officials have also announced that more face masks are available to the public through donations by commissioners Tom Koch and Marie Wood and Jerry Coram Sr., a longtime local construction company owner. This will allow masks to continue to be distributed from the City Hall drive–through window, while supplies last.

“The community has been so appreciative,” Lewis said of the Mask Mount Airy initiative.

Challenge remains

When accepting the gift from Fawcett, the city commissioners pledged to do everything possible to meet another request he posed — in addition to doling out the masks as quickly as possible — which was to give priority to city residents.

The 10,000-plus shields that were supplied roughly approximates Mount Airy’s population.

Council members said strictly meeting Fawcett’s request would be difficult from a logistical standpoint based on all those who venture into town each day from outside communities to work or shop, but pledged a reasonable effort to accomplish that.

The retired attorney was pleased Tuesday with the attempt mounted by city officials in this regard.

“As far as I know, it has been successfully done.”

Yet Fawcett pointed out that only half the equation has been complete in terms of the face masks’ effectiveness against the coronavirus. He said a “burden” now rests with mask recipients to make sure they wear the protective coverings when out in public, while urging those who did not get them to obtain masks by other means.

“The battle is not over,” Fawcett reminded.

He pointed out that masks are a way for local folks to protect their neighbors along with themselves.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as grocery stores and pharmacies.

