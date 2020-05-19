Dental office to distribute care packages

After the postponement of an annual free dental day scheduled earlier this month, Dr. John L. Gravitte has responded by spearheading another charitable gesture — with the coronavirus the catalyst for both moves.

The sixth-annual Dentistry from the Heart event had been planned for May 9 at Gravitte’s office on North Pointe Boulevard in Mount Airy, but was put on hold indefinitely due to issues surrounding public gatherings posed by COVID-19.

Yet with that disease causing a variety of other problems in society which arguably exceed the lack of access to affordable dental services, Gravitte and his staff are mobilizing to address those.

This will occur through the providing of relevant items to persons impacted by the coronavirus on May 30 at Dr. Gravitte’s dental facility during a “Community with Heart” event.

Beginning at 9 a.m. that day, the team there will provide stocked care packages to local residents who are in need on a first-come, first-served basis involving a contact-free, drive-through pickup arrangement. The packages will contain a variety of safety products such as daily hygiene care kits and reusable face masks, along with non-perishable foods.

The 400 masks to be involved are from a 10,000-plus stockpile distributed by city government personnel, according to Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, which was made possible by a $25,000 donation from local resident Richard Fawcett.

Dr. Gravitte indicated that he was seeking a way to fill the void caused by the postponement of Dentistry from the Heart, which is expected to be rescheduled for some time later this year when the COVID-19 threat has subsided.

“It is an event we love so much,” he said in a statement regarding the gathering that is always much anticipated by those it benefits.

“But the health and safety of our patients and team members has always been our top priority and we are always seeking new ways to help our local community, which led us to ‘Community with Heart,’” added Gravitte. He is a Mount Airy native who has been in private practice since 2004.

“We created this event for our local community,” explained Amanda Fretwell, marketing director for the dental practice, who is coordinating the May 30 effort that Gravitte’s team was “thrilled to announce.”

“In 2019, nearly 9,000 Surry County residents struggled with food insecurity and during this current pandemic, the need for essential items has only grown,” Fretwell pointed out, referencing the 2019 Feeding America-Map the Meal Gap report.

“We have partnered with several local organizations to provide helpful information and resources that aim to directly benefit the elderly, homebound and in-need population in our area,” she mentioned concerning another goal of the upcoming event.

“Home deliveries are being coordinated directly with partner organizations for those not able to leave their home or without transportation.”

Gravitte and his staff are reminding adults and families desiring to attend the care package distribution that social-distancing guidelines will be in place during the event.

In addition to it and the annual Dentistry from the Heart service, Gravitte — the recipient of a number of professional awards — launched a first-ever event last November to provide pro bono dental care to area veterans, called Smiles for FREEdom.

“Everyone is doing what they can to help,” Fretwell said of efforts mounted to assist persons struggling during the pandemic.

“And we hope this ‘Community with Heart’ event will, in some small way, do just that.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.