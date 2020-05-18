Bare-bones budget eyed for city

Some welcome news is in store for Mount Airy residents: no increases in property taxes or water and sewer rates are eyed for the next fiscal year beginning on July 1.
However, there is concern among council members that the bare-bones budget envisioned by City Manager Barbara Jones — to basically get the municipality through the coronavirus crisis — will kick a financial can down the road that causes problems later.
“As of now, I have an obligation to get you a budget by the end of May,” Jones told the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during a meeting earlier this month.
A proposed budget is prepared by the city manager at this time each year, with assistance from other staff members, and presented to the commissioners. They then approve it after a public hearing process and deliberations that sometimes lead to deletions or additions to the preliminary spending package.
Jones added that she was expecting to include no tax or utility rate hikes on the revenue side, to also be accompanied by nothing major in the way of expenditures.
“There are needs there that will be put on hold,” the city manager said.
One specific mentioned during the recent meeting involves 14 job vacancies now existing across all municipal departments which stand not to be filled to save money.
Another involves capital needs, major expenses for building- and equipment-related items that might include vehicles, roof replacements or other bigger-ticket transactions that are lumped in with day-to-day operating costs to form the total budget.
Earlier this year — B.C., or Before COVID-19 — the commissioners were presented with a breakdown of such items totaling $42 million over the next decade and struggled with how to fund those needs.
“Capital improvements will be pretty much none,” the city manager advised the commissioners in her outlook for the coming fiscal year, with street-repaving projects a notable exception.
Annual city appropriations to outside agencies such as the Surry Arts Council and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History also might be left out of the budget, based on the discussion.
Jones explained that there are still question marks about how the rest of this fiscal year will play out until ending on June 30, which could have a bearing on 2020-21. Heavy end-of-year losses are projected in sales tax revenues, due to many stores being closed under state order because of the coronavirus, with declines in expenditures also noted in some cases.
“But again, all of this is still moving,” the city manager cautioned regarding the uncertainties involved which likely will continue well into the next fiscal year.
“As I’ve looked at the budget, I’ve tried not to take a knee-jerk reaction either way.”
Tax stance backed
Council members seemed in general agreement with the city manager’s outlook for keeping revenue-producing mechanisms stable.
“At this point in time, I don’t think we can touch our tax rate,” Commissioner Ron Niland said of a figure now at 60 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Commissioner Jon Cawley had a concurring opinion, pointing out that funding all needs on the table will not be possible without a tax increase, which would impact small businesses already suffering.
“This year, we’re just not going to have the revenue to do anything (extra),” Niland said.
Adopting an interim budget might allow Mount Airy officials to buy some time, but Commissioner Tom Koch said that was not recommended in a recent webinar he participated in which was presented by the University of North Carolina School of Government.
“We may need a contingency plan going forward,” Niland said.
Worries for future
Concern was expressed among council members that delaying needed expenditures will cause a piling-up effect which forces the municipality to provide huge amounts of revenue at some point — not only to meet those needs but others sure to arise.
There seemed to be some support for a little biting of the bullet now to avoid larger issues later, and not being preoccupied with simply getting through the upcoming budget process with little or no pain.
“We’ve got to think long-term, not short-term,” said Commissioner Marie Wood, a retired accountant. “We’ve got to think three or four or five years down the road.”
Wood continually hammered this point during the meeting.
“We’re in No Man’s Land right now,” she commented. “My idea is, look at everything now and prepare for when there will be a (funding) crunch — and there will be a crunch.”
Wood says she doesn’t understand how an adequate budget can be prepared with less revenue by Jones and her staff. “Y’all are going to have to show me something.”
But Jones indicated that it is hard enough to plan for the next fiscal year with all the confusion now facing local governments, much less two or three years away.
Niland said that if nothing else, the present crisis represents an opportunity for Mount Airy officials to be introspective and analyze the city budget process.
Commissioner Steve Yokeley agreed that better planning is needed for the future, piggybacking on what Niland mentioned.
“I think it’s a necessity,” Koch said.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.